“If you stand in the way of progress, especially you the management, you will be fired!” new Gweru mayor makes bold declaration

Midlands Bureau

GWERU Mayor Councillor Martin Chivhoko has who was elected this morning has fired brave warning shots, declaring that anyone who does not work to improve the City of Progress will be fired.

Ward 4 Cllr Chivhoko was elected as the new mayor unopposed and will be deputised by Ward 9 Cllr Nyaradzo Madzukura who was also unopposed.

Former mayor and Ward’s 12 Cllr Tadious Chimombe declined nomination after the women quota Cllr Fortune Mlambo nominated him.

Gweru District Development Coordinator (DDC) Mr Tarisai Mudadigwa presided over the election.

Clr Chivhoko said as the new mayor, he will make sure that there is harmony and peace at the town house.

He said council will prioritise service delivery, adding that the local authority will revisit the contracts for Mkoba 21 as it has taken a longer time than expected to be completed.

“If you stand in the way of progress, especially you the management, you will be fired!” he declared.