IFC, Govt partner to revive tourism

Business Reporter

THE International Finance Corporation (IFC) has entered into a partnership with the Government to support economic recovery and job creation in Zimbabwe’s tourism sector by increasing air access to Victoria Falls.

IFC is a member of the World Bank Group and is the largest global development institution focused on the private sector in emerging markets.

It works in more than 100 countries using its capital, expertise and influence to create markets and opportunities in developing countries.

In a statement, the IFC said under their partnership with the Government it would help Zimbabwe and the private sector to attract more airlines and flights to Victoria Falls, increasing access for visitors from Africa and around the world as Covid-19 travel restrictions ease.

“A partnership announced today (Monday) between IFC and the Government of Zimbabwe will support recovery and jobs in Zimbabwe’s tourism sector by helping increase air access to Victoria Falls, one of Africa’s premier tourist destinations,” said IFC in a press statement.

“Victoria Falls, one of the world’s largest falls, is Zimbabwe’s main tourism hub and supports around 25 000 direct jobs.

“Travel restrictions imposed because of the Covid-19 pandemic collapsed global tourism and forced businesses in the Victoria Falls area to retrench thousands of employees,” it said.

IFC noted that the Government’s prioritisation of vaccines for tourism workers at Victoria Falls was expected to put the destination in a privileged position for re-attracting airlines, tourists, and revenues.

Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Transport and Infrastructural Development, Engineer Theodius Chinyanga, was quoted as saying a strategic air service development effort is needed to drive recovery from the ongoing Covid-19 crisis and ensure longer-term growth for Victoria Falls as a regional hub.

Airports Company of Zimbabwe acting chief executive officer, Mr Tawanda Gusha, said the time was right to expand network to ensure the destination can grow its position as a gateway to the country and the wider region.

“This is in line with our strategic thrust of developing Victoria Falls as a regional tourism hub,” he said.

This project is part of a broader, multi-year tourism programme between IFC and Zimbabwe called the “Zimbabwe Destination Development Programme (ZDDP)” — designed to revitalise and increase the competitiveness of the country’s tourism industry.

“With the right support, Victoria Falls can become a truly competitive tourism entry point for the region. Establishing this position in the market will help drive tourism through Zimbabwe and support recovery and jobs,” said IFC Eswatini, Lesotho, Namibia, South Africa and Zimbabwe country manager, Mr Adamou Labara.

Launched in January 2020, the donor financed ZDDP is sponsored by Zimbabwe’s Ministry of Environment, Climate, Tourism and Hospitality Industry, Ministry of Transport and Infrastructural Development, IFC, and the Government of Japan.

Delivery of the air access support is being led by transport consultancy firm, CPCS Transcom Ltd together with experts from Cape Town Air Access, the Tourism, Trade and Investment Promotion Agency for South Africa’s Western Cape.

It is hoped that they will help the Government conduct data analysis and facilitate dialogue with airlines to recover and strengthen Victoria Falls’ position as a tourism and air transport hub for Zimbabwe and the region.

Last year, IFC invested $22 billion in private companies and financial institutions in developing countries, leveraging the power of the private sector to end extreme poverty and boost shared prosperity.