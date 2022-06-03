iGAZi première a success. . . promoters map way forward

Linos Tapera (left) mingles with co-hosts, Mandie Mae (centre) and Dalu the comedian (second from right) and fans at the première of iGAZi

Mbulelo Mpofu, Showbiz Reporter

LAST Saturday, film lovers thronged Ster Kinekor cinema in Bulawayo to witness the première of local movie, iGAZi: Spirit Of A Good Heart and producers of the movie are happy with the turnout.

The movie featured local actors and actresses such as Isheanesu E Kasibondi who played the main character, Sambulo together with Shamiso Ndlovu (Miss Pru), as well as the supporting cast; Thembinkosi Ncube, Muziwakhe Nyathi (Musa) and Carlos Mabiza.

The main character Sambulo, played by Kasibondi, meets his deceitful cousin Musa and half-sister Miss Pru, who are plotting his death for gain and they put him under psychiatric medication but end up failing in their diabolic plot.

A number of film lovers hailed the première of the movie.

Sabelo Nyoni told Chronicle Showbiz that the local film sector was taking “a step in the right direction.”

“It’s a step in the right direction as the visuals are improving but there is room for improvement with the sound. The echo and delay were too much but I know it’s something that can be corrected. Overall, I enjoyed myself,” said Nyoni.

Duduzile Sibanda who was impressed with the storyline said other playwrights must take a leaf from the producers of iGazi.

“Whenever I watch a movie, I want to sit at the edge of my seat and for that to happen, there must be a terrific storyline and these guys achieved it. I was waiting to find out how Sambulo would react to the betrayal and backstabbing. It was a good movie,” she said.

Another critic, Nkanyiso Moyo slammed the overuse of borrowed South African tsotsi taal.

“I understand that we look up to South Africa for inspiration but I feel like the tsotsi taal was overused. It would have been better to use our own IsiNdebele more. I think that’s the major downside to this production,” said Moyo.

Jewels Embryonic Studios CEO, writer and director of the production, Linos “Brilaizer” Tapera said such a huge turnout and the rave reviews they got from fans was a sign that they have a bright future.

“The première was indeed a success. Our target was reached. People loved and appreciated the movie, the profits for the company were made. It wasn’t a bad investment at all. We have made huge strides after that,” said Tapera.

He added that they already have plans to partner with promoters to distribute their movie.

“The première was only a drop in the ocean as we have set plans in motion to partner with promoters to distribute our movie. In fact, we are overwhelmed by the huge number of promoters who would like to do that for us.

“As Jewels Embryonic Studios, we held a meeting with SnipperShoot Productions. We have realised a gap. We are ready to engage promoters and investors. But there is no rush as art gains value with time. This is the legendary of our nation, we cannot give it up easy,” he added.

Tapera said he was elated on being part of history in the local film sector after he coined a new genre.

“I’m proud to have created my own type of film genre and I call it Analipi, which is what I used on the movie iGAZi: Spirit Of A Good Heart. Analipi is derived from two words, Analogue and Liphi (Ndebele word) which means there is no analogue.

“This type of genre allows one to make a movie out of a documentary ideology with most camera angles shot as if they are ant-like point of view and sound that’s more natural and organic with a little bit of toxicity from the street sounds. This allows a filmmaker to bring out the rawness of life as golden as possible.

“By Analipi, I mean there is no written formula in history to make such kind of a movie. It’s a new vision, a new technique which should never be forgotten. I would love that to be taken note of in the history of Bulawayo and a Zimbabwean-filmmaking sector,” added Tapera.

The event was hosted by reggae singer Mandie Mae as well as funny man, Dalu the comedian and fans were treated to a red carpet photoshoot as well. – @eMKlass_49