iGAZi: Spirit Of A Good Heart cast embarks on city tour

Mbulelo Mpofu, Showbiz Reporter

IN May this year, local filmmakers Jewels Embryonic Studios successfully premiered iGAZi: Spirit Of A Good Heart at Ster-Kinekor.

Now, the producers of the movie are taking the cast members around the city for a meet and greet session with fans.

Jewels Embryonic Studios CEO, Linos “Brilaizer” Tapera said the tours will afford fans a chance to meet their local film heroes.

“We devised The Lokshin Tour as a way to promote film and art in general. We figured that in most cases, people don’t know their local heroes (actors and artistes) and don’t find any valid reason to support them.

“I realised that if you want people to buy your products and services, don’t force it on them, but instead, show them the value and let them decide on their own. So we want to engage with them and show them what we’re all about,” said Tapera.

Tapera said the tours will also enable them to actively participate and carry out their civic duties.

“As creatives, we want to be actively involved in our communities. We want to give back to the societies that raised us to be who we are today.”

The tours are targeting Western surburbs where most of the actors and artistes are from.

Mpopoma will be the first stop on the 15th of July at Inyathi Youth Centre where fans are set to meet artistes and the cast from iGAZI: Spirit Of A Good Heart. At the event, rappers Tojey Blox, X-The Lyrical Venom will perform while female poetess Nobuntu will serenade the audience with wordplay.

Shona lakoBulawayo is also set to make a guest appearance as the host.

Next in line will be visits to Njube, Phumula, Nkulumane, Sizinda among other Lokshins. – @eMKlass_49