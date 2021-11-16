Breaking News
SRC suspends Zifa Board, risks Fifa ban

Igcokama likaMthwakazi readies debut album

16 Nov, 2021 - 14:11 0 Views
0 Comments
The Chronicle

Mthabisi Tshuma, Online Reporter

MASKANDI up-and-coming musician Igcokama LikaMthwakazi (real name Mlamuli Brian Moyo) will, on November 28 launch his first album titled Batatazela.

The launch to be held at Zebra Pond, Yeoville, Johannesburg will be streamed live on Amaqhawanentaba FM.

Batatazela has tracks, Amavukane, Sizwe sikaMthwakazi, Sidlukotini, Bayatatazela, Daliwami, Ematekisini, Isocial Medea, USuku lweValentine, Kusempini, Baba kaTholakele, Hawulethu and Wayengithanda.

Speaking from South Africa, Igcokama LikaMthwakazi who recently scooped the Outstanding Maskandi artiste at the Matabeleland Cultural Awards said he has finally decided to drop the much-anticipated album.

“Having failed to release the album in September due to Covid-19 challenges, I’ll be finally releasing my album. The launch will feature performances from a number of maskandi artistes who I’d like to thank for supporting me in this journey that I started last year,” said Igcokama LikaMthwakazi. [email protected]_mthire

 

 

