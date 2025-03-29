Ignore calls for protests: Minister Muswere

Harare Bureau

Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services Minister Dr Jenfan Muswere has urged Zimbabweans to ignore calls for protests by misguided elements, assuring the nation that the country’s security sector is well-prepared to maintain law and order.

Dr Muswere said this while addressing the media in Harare on Saturday morning.

“As official Government spokesman, I would like to assure the nation that peace and stability continue to prevail in our country in terms of the Constitution and all Zimbabweans should disregard misinformation and disinformation being peddled on social media platforms by cyber terrorists about the 31st of March, 2025,” said Dr Muswere