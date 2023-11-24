“Ikasi the Hood” film to showcase inspiring story of marginalised teenager

Natasha Mutsiba, [email protected]

A movie titled “Ikasi the Hood” is set to be showcased at Alliance Française (61 Heyman Road, Suburbs) in Bulawayo today.

The movie is being showcased for free from 6pm.

Directed by Mzingaye Ngwabi and written by Linos Tapera, the movie was inspired by real-life stories of young people living in marginalised communities. The cast consists of talented members from Yellow World, including Pearl Ngwenya, Shawn S Kembo, Kumbilani Ncube, Shammah Ndlovu, Nokuthaba Neshiri, Micheal Muderere, and Luckson Nyoka.

The producer, Pride Mujoli, said they aim to shed light on the challenges faced by these individuals and their determination to overcome societal limitations.

“We wanted to create something that shows the real and raw reality of life in eKasi, and how the youth there fight against the odds to make something of themselves. We hope this film will inspire and motivate young people to follow their dreams, no matter their circumstances,” said Mujoli.

“Ikasi the Hood” revolves around the life of a 17-year-old orphaned teenager who dares to dream big despite the obstacles he faces. In order to provide for his family, he is forced to engage in drug dealing, raising questions about the potential compromise of his dreams. The movie is being distributed by Yellow World, Film and TV Resources, and is part of the larger project “Key to the City” initiated by Yellow World, House of Arts, and Dream Town.

The objective of this project is to increase safety and participation among young people living in less-developed areas of Zimbabwe.

“It is our hope that this project will help improve young people’s lives by creating a more secure and supportive environment for them to live and grow in. We want to give them a voice and a platform to share their stories, and we believe that this can help to change the lives of so many,” Mujoli said.

– @TashaMutsiba