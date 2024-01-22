“I’ll continue giving my best”: Madlela Skhobokhobo vows to deliver quality music, skits, film productions

Mthabisi Tshuma, [email protected]

Renowned and versatile artiste Madlela Skhobokhobo, affectionately known as Dlelas, has made a commitment to his fans to consistently deliver high-quality music, skits, and film productions.

Last year, Dlelas captivated his followers with the release of the album “Kwamu Kwamu”, a series of entertaining social media skits, and the production of the film “Madlela Comes Home”. His remarkable contributions earned him his fifth award at the Bulawayo Arts Awards, securing ambassadorial roles for organisations like Altcom while retaining the Ekhaya Restaurant ambassador role.

In an interview, Dlelas shared insights into his plans for the upcoming months, teasing fans with hints of new projects.

“We have so many plans for 2024, but unfortunately, we cannot make them public for a reason I cannot disclose as well. However, my fans must keep following up. As a brand, we pledge to continue various engagements with our stakeholders and also provide our people with a good product because that’s what keeps a brand intact and prosperous,” expressed Dlelas.

