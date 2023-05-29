I’ll never abandon The Vine – Everton Mlalazi

Mkhululi Ncube

Gospel musician Everton Mlalazi continues to spread his wings. On Africa Day he was interviewed on South African radio station Power Up where he spoke about his life and music journey.

The interview was conducted by Kwena Moabelo on his podcast Hangout.

Mlalazi who traced his music journey to the South African audience said he does not regret starting his solo gospel career.

“I was born a Christian, going to church and singing in choirs at the early age of five. The biggest influence has been that of my father, who is 81 years old now. Growing up, he used to take us through hymns at home and it made me develop a keen interest in music. I also started participating in music in church up until 2014 when I started a professional outfit called The Vine.

“The Vine has done collaborations with Ntokozo Mbambo, Soweto Gospel Choir and others. After recording our first album, we were supposed to record our second album in 2020 then Covid-19 came. As a group, we couldn’t meet as things became very different (due to Covid-19 restrictions), that’s when I recorded a single while I was at home. When we released that song it blew the charts and everyone loved it and the encouragement was ‘Why don’t you continue?’,” he said.

He said while he was hesitant and wanted to continue with his group, he heeded the advice and has continued releasing music as a solo artiste.

Mlalazi said he does not regret starting his solo music journey. However, the Nomakunje hit-maker said The Vine members were initially excited for him when he started pursuing a solo career, but they later started showing signs of fearing that he was going to abandon them.

The Nyamandlovu-born artiste said he had to explain to them that they will co-exist even as he does his solo projects.

“I now alternate between working on my own personal music and The Vine album. The Vine celebrates ten years next year so we’ve begun working on a project which will lead to a recording and a grand concert to celebrate this milestone.

“Besides that, my team is also working on a tour to promote my latest album in South Africa, Tanzania and the UK in August,” he said.

He said his decision to venture into gospel music was a result of the way he was raised.

“The influence to go the gospel route is from how I grew up in a Christian family. This made it so easy because I would lead in worship as I was growing up. That became so seamless in terms of the decision to sing gospel. I also believe gospel music is there to give hope, encouragement and other things.

“In the life that we live now, if someone is not nursing a heartbreak, they have lost a loved one, job, or something very important to them. Sometimes, they’re not seeing any light at the end of the tunnel, they are only seeing everything dim and black. They don’t even know whether they’re going or coming back.

“It really felt like if we manage to carve a niche in gospel (music) and give people a message of hope, they will feel encouraged to continue,” he said.

Mlalazi also shared his moments working with the Grammy award-winning Lady Smith Black Mambazo on Nomakunje which he said blew him away. – @themkhust