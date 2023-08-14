Illegal firearm owner and “Wanted Man” Apprehended

Prince Ngwenya,[email protected]

Police have arrested a man from Binga, for possessing an unlicensed firearm and illegally possessing electric cables.

In a statement, police said Madodana Muyela was taken into custody on August 8, 2023, at a bar for the unlawful possession of unlicensed firearms, electric cables, and handcuffs.

“The ZRP confirms the arrest of Madodana Muleya (22) in connection with a case of possession of unlicensed firearms which occurred on 08/08/23.

“The detectives acted on received information and intercepted the suspect at a bar at Manjolo Business Centre Binga.

” Searches were conducted leading to the recovery of one Blow f92 9 millimetre firearm with a magazine loaded with three rounds, one EKOL FIRAT Compact 9mm firearm loaded with a magazine of seven rounds, nine loose rounds, two 110ml teargas injectors, a pair of handcuffs and a sjambock made of an electric cable which were in the suspect’s black and brown satchel, ” said the police .