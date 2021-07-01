Illegal gold miners feared dead

Patrick Chitumba, Midlands Bureau Chief

THREE illegal gold miners are feared dead following the collapse of a tunnel they were working in at a disused mine in Shurugwi.

The three gold panners have been trapped since Sunday when the ground caved in at Camperdown Mine.

The Ministry of Mines and Mining Development said there are 22 illegal gold miners who have died in similar incidents at disused mines across the country this year.

Shurugwi District Development Coordinator (DDC) Mr Romeo Shangwa who visited the site together with the Midlands Provincial Mining Director Engineer Tariro Ndlovu confirmed the incident.

He said the three illegal miners are trapped underground at Camperdown mine which belongs to Zimasco.

Mr Shangwa said the mine was now disused but illegal miners have been finding their way into it and stealing gold ore.

He said mining experts were working flat out to reach the miners.

“Rescue teams are working flat out to reach the trapped miners,” said Mr Shangwa.