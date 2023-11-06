Illegal gold panner falls to his death in mine shaft

Sukulwenkosi Dube-Matutu, [email protected]

AN illegal panner died after he fell into a 10-metre-deep mine shaft in Umzingwane while prospecting for gold.

Matabeleland South provincial police spokesperson, Inspector Loveness Mangena confirmed the incident which occurred on 4 November at around 10PM at Block Farm.

She said Prince Sibanda (23) from Kezi was illegally prospecting for gold with two others when he fell into the shaft

“I can confirm that we recorded a sudden death case which occurred in Umzingwane. Prince Sibanda who was in the company of two others was illegally prospecting for gold at Block Farm.

“While he was entering the shaft Sibanda slipped and fell into the shaft and sustained head injuries. He was assisted by his mates who pulled him out of the shaft and he was ferried to Umzingwane District Hospital where he was confirmed dead upon arrival,” she said.

Insp Mangena urged people to desist from engaging in illegal mining activities as they put their lives at risk.

“As police we continue to urge people to desist from engaging in illegal mining activities as by doing so they will be putting their lives at risk. Such people conduct their mining activities without protective clothing and necessary equipment which may result in injuries or in worst scenarios death like this case. People have to regularise their mining operations and acquire the necessary equipment and clothing,” she said.

