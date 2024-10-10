Illegal miner dies as shaft collapses in Filabusi

Amos Mpofu – [email protected]

A 30-YEAR-OLD man from Fort Rixon in Filabusi, under Chief Jahani, died in a mine accident yesterday while illegally mining in a shaft near Mazari mine in Filabusi.

Confidence Chebani, was buried alive in a shaft when it collapsed, while his colleague, Tanatswa, escaped unscathed as he was not completely covered by the soil and was rescued.

Matabeleland South provincial police spokesperson Inspector Loveness Mangena confirmed the tragedy.

She said the late Chebani and his colleague were heard screaming for help by another worker who was on his way to join them when the shaft collapsed.

“On October 9th, around 5 AM, Confidence Chebani (30) was illegally mining at a shaft near Mazari Mine with his colleague Tanatswa. During the process, the shaft collapsed, burying Chebani completely and partially covering Tanatswa. Another colleague, Panashe Tahwarira from Guruve, who had arranged to join them, heard screams for help while approaching the mine. Chebani died before he was rescued,” she said.

Insp Mangena said the matter was reported to the police, who attended the scene, and the body was transported to Filabusi Hospital, awaiting to be taken to United Bulawayo Hospitals (UBH) in Bulawayo for a post-mortem.

She advised the public to refrain from illegal mining.

“The public should desist from illegal mining, as it is not safe for them. The legal process guarantees safety through pre-mining surveys and the provision of protective gear,” said Inspector Mangena.