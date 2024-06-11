Illegal mining on Great Dyke: Minister raises environmental degradation red flag

Midlands Provincial Affairs and Devolution Minister Owen Ncube leads a clean-up campaign in Shurugwi last Friday

Patrick Chitumba, [email protected]

MIDLANDS Provincial Affairs and Devolution Minister, Owen Ncube, has raised concerns over the environmental impact caused by irregular mining activities on the Great Dyke.

Both large-scale mining companies and artisanal miners have been responsible for the destruction of vegetation, soil erosion, land degradation and contamination of water sources, which pose a risk to both human and animal health.

Communities in the Great Dyke have expressed their concern about the state of environmental degradation that is affecting their livelihoods.

Critical degradation cases are mainly visible in the Shurugwi, Zvishavane and Mberengwa districts where mining is a dominant source of income and livelihood.

While mining has been identified as a key sector for the attainment of National Development Strategy 1 goals, the impact of irregular mining operations has become a cause for concern.

Addressing Government officials, miners and Shurugwi residents at the Midlands Provincial clean-up at Mushana Bus Terminus on Friday, Minister Ncube called for a collaborative approach from all stakeholders to ensure sustainable land use and management practices.

The Midlands Provincial clean-up for June, with the theme “Say no to single-use plastic” was held to raise awareness of the importance of attaining a clean, safe and healthy environment for all.

Minister Ncube urged the business community to work closely with local authorities to reduce plastic pollution and organise local clean-up initiatives.

“As Midlands province, we have not been spared from the challenges emanating from land degradation, desertification and drought. Vast tracts of land along our share of the mineral-rich Great Dyke have been degraded through irresponsible mining as open pits left by miners are a constant threat to people and livestock,” said Minister Ncube.

He said in some instances, productive land has been destroyed by illegal mining, further worsening the community’s livelihoods. “Furthermore, pollution of major water bodies has resulted in the loss of aquatic life. My office has directed all district development co-ordinators to engage their respective mining entities to immediately adhere to principles of sustainable mining through land reclamation-filling open pits and planting trees, improved workplace health and safety measures, social infrastructure development targeting housing, water reticulation, refuse disposal, ablution and recreational facilities, among other interventions,” he said.

He urged the business community to work closely with local authorities to ensure their centres are kept clean through the installation of litter containers in shops and the establishment of waste management committees to co-ordinate waste management issues.

Plastic pollution should be reduced by turning to more sustainable packaging, said Minister Ncube, adding that in rural areas, livestock deaths due to consumption of plastics have resulted in immense losses to farmers.

“So, these committees should work closely with community leadership and the local authority in organising clean-ups regularly in line with the Government’s thrust of up-scaling localised clean-ups.

“It’s high time we adopt alternatives to single-use plastic packaging following global best practices. A clean environment is my responsibility, a clean environment is your responsibility, a clean environment is our collective responsibility.”

The clean-up programme coincided with the commemoration of World Environment Day, which is celebrated annually on June 5 to raise awareness of pressing environmental challenges.