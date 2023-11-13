Illegal transporters contributing to increase in murder, rape, and robbery- Passenger Association of Zimbabwe

THE Passenger Association of Zimbabwe (PAZ) has expressed concern over the growing chaos countrywide caused by kombis and pirate taxis saying it puts passengers at risk of robbery and rape.

“Kombis and illegal pirates are causing chaos now everywhere countrywide from our assessments.

“Even in the city of Bulawayo, kombis without number plates and illegal pirate taxis are plying others’ routes. The city of Bulawayo in partnership with the Zimbabwe Republic Police must protect compliant operators and commuters. Uncompliant operators are a threat to national security,” said PAZ.

“Commuters are being robbed, raped, and murdered after boarding pirate taxis because of transport challenges in many cities and towns.”

Meanwhile, PAZ has called upon motorists to exercise caution on the highway as livestock graze along the roads.

The association has urged farmers to keep their animals away from the roads.

