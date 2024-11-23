Illicit alcohol, fake spirits threaten public health in Zimbabwe

Raymond Jaravaza, [email protected]

ZIMBABWE is currently facing a major public health crisis due to the widespread availability of illicit alcohol. Recently, a highly potent and dangerous alcoholic drink known as njengu has flooded the streets of cities like Bulawayo.

Produced in makeshift backyard operations located in abandoned industrial areas such as Kelvin Industrial, this illegal brew has gained notoriety for its potent effects, which have left countless individuals dangerously intoxicated.

Njengu is sold for a mere US$1 for two bottles, and over the years, it has earned a reputation for wreaking havoc in communities.

Drinkers of this harmful brew often suffer from life-threatening ailments and alcohol addiction, with young people being the most vulnerable to its devastating effects.

The Government has declared a war against this cheap and accessible alcohol, with a particular focus on cracking down on those behind its production.

A new battle has recently emerged on the streets of Bulawayo, this time against the flourishing market for fake alcohol that is packaged to resemble high-end whiskey, gin, and brandy brands.

The cheap njengu is now being bottled and sold under well-known, reputable brands such as Jameson, Jack Daniels, and Johnnie Walker.

This fake alcohol can be found in some of the city’s most popular nightclubs and venues frequented by the elites of the social scene. It is also being sold in trusted establishments such as bars and tshisanyamas, both in the western and eastern suburbs.

This illicit alcohol is produced in unlicensed distilleries or makeshift factories in homes and then packaged to mimic the look and feel of genuine brands.

As such, it poses a severe risk to the public, as many unsuspecting individuals may be consuming this fake alcohol and thus exposing themselves to harm.

“These fake whiskeys and beers sold under the so-called dollar (US$1) deals are killing our businesses. The fake alcohol dealers do not have overheads such as rent, salaries, and utility bills compared to established businesses, as they operate from the boot of their vehicles and have no reputation to protect,” lamented popular Luveve Tshisanyama proprietor Joseph Dzova, who runs the barbeque hangout commonly known as “koChigumira”.

Dzova said that he vets his alcohol suppliers to buy only genuine alcohol, ensuring his clientele is satisfied and safe from drinking illicit brews.

“We have a reputation to protect. Our clients come to us because they are guaranteed of getting genuine brands of alcohol that they have paid for,” he said.

The common trend among several individuals who spoke to Saturday Chronicle is that the fake alcohol is brought into the country from neighbouring Zambia, South Africa, and Mozambique, where it is manufactured in backyards and bottled under popular brand names.

“There is a misconception that when one buys a popular whiskey or gin brand with a bottle stopper, it means the alcohol is genuine. That is far from the truth,” said a street alcohol dealer who operates along George Silundika Street.

A whiskey or gin bottle stopper is a plug or cork that fits into the top of a bottle to close it.

“The fake alcohol is manufactured in backyards and filled into bottles of well-known brands such as Jameson. It’s very difficult to differentiate between a fake and an original Jameson bottle, for example, until one opens and drinks it,” said the dealer.

Two years ago, a famous Bulawayo nightclub owner was embroiled in a social media war after he was accused of selling fake expensive whiskey at several of his establishments. One frustrated customer took to Facebook to describe how he fell ill after drinking a bottle of Jameson bought at a popular nightclub. He detailed how he was rushed to hospital after suffering excruciating stomach pains hours after consuming the alcohol.

“Most nightclub owners buy their whiskey and gin from omalayitsha (cross-border transporters) who sell the alcohol at cheap prices, but who knows where they buy the alcohol from? Maybe they buy it from backyard breweries in Johannesburg and pass it off as genuine alcohol,” said the local alcohol dealer.

At one nightclub that once took Bulawayo by storm before slowly fizzling out, expensive whiskey is sold according to the alcohol percentage on the label of the brand. For instance, whiskey marked “43 percent alcohol content” is pegged higher than anything with a lower alcohol percentage. A sign differentiating the prices is taped on the walls of the establishment for customers to make “informed” decisions.

“Some of our customers are so particular about what they drink, so they go for the most expensive whiskeys as a way of avoiding drinking cheap fake alcohol,” said a waitress.

Zimbabwe health authorities have long sounded the alarm about a spike in fake or illegally produced alcohol, which they say is easily available in the country.

They have consistently warned consumers about the adverse effects of illicit alcohol, including long-term ailments and, in some cases, death. Experts say the fake alcohol could be produced using harmful chemicals found in products such as antifreeze, screen wash, and nail polish remover.

According to Bulawayo medical health practitioner, Dr Evelyn Sungano, some of the symptoms associated with consuming fake alcohol include nausea, confusion, loss of coordination, vomiting, and irregular or slow breathing.

“If drunk in excess, fake alcohol can cause one to suffer from very low body temperature, or what is known as hypothermia, unconsciousness, or even death. Consuming fake alcohol can have serious health consequences, with the worst-case scenario being death. We advise people to visit their nearest clinic or hospital if they think they have consumed fake alcohol,” said Dr Sungano.

Bulawayo police said regular raids will continue to rid the city of establishments that manufacture or distribute alcohol without the required permits and licences.