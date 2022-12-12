ILoveMsiz’kay concert a success

Millicent Dube, Showbiz Reporter

The second edition of the #ILoveMsiz’kay concert was nothing short of fireworks for all that graced the event and showed love and support to Msiz’kay.

Held this past Saturday at the City Hall Garden in partnership with the Mayor’s Christmas cheer fund, the event was a success. It turned out to be an intimate session between the singer and his fans that came in numbers to show love for his music.

A number of artistes gave impressive performances before the main act. La Dee delivered a mind-blowing act with her new single ‘Juluka’ which had everyone on their feet.

However, due to the bad weather and Zesa interruptions, Msiz’kay was forced to quickly roll out the show. And he gave fans what they had come for. He delivered as he had promised, performing the hit Kulula featuring Bhekiwe who looked stunning. This was followed by Ngiyaz’Thandela with Vuyo Brown, giving people chills. His banger ‘Ngawuzw’Umoya wami’ was the anthem of the night.

Thereafter, the audience was given a chance to karaoke some of the artiste’s songs, and those who got it right, won gift hampers.

Speaking after his performance, Msiz’kay said: “I’m super grateful to all who came and showed their support. I’m honoured.”