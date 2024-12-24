“I’m done playing the fool for love!” Mark Geezo drops new track Gunvosta

Blessing Karubwa, Showbiz Writer

IN a bold declaration, rising star Mark Geezo unveils his latest track, “Gunvosta,” revealing that he is done bending over backwards for love—no more playing the fool for a girlfriend’s approval.

In a world where love songs often echo with sweet nothings and declarations of devotion, Mark Geezo, whose real name is Regis Mandangu, is flipping the script.

The soulful crooner, whose latest single resonates with anyone who has ever felt the sting of unrequited love, released the trending track last month.

With a voice that drips raw emotion, Mark Geezo takes centre stage not just to sing, but to share a bold revelation: he is done bending over backwards to please a partner.

The opening line of his song Qounfuzed, “Zvekuitiswa andichada,” which translates to “I no longer want to be manipulated,” has already received over 2,000 views on YouTube.

In a candid interview, Mark Geezo spills the secrets behind his heartfelt lyrics, revealing how a tumultuous breakup transformed his approach to love and artistry.

The sensational hit is skyrocketing to the number three spot and making waves at number 15 on both Trace and YouTube channels

“Gunvosta, which is my recent project, features Qounfuzed (Ndururani), a song that talks about a failed relationship caused by a cheating partner, who then becomes the Gunvosta. It is a big project because I managed to capture the heart of a prominent artist, Qounfuzed, who accepted a collaboration for free. It’s no more fake love type of song.

“Gunvosta is a reality. It is a song based on a personal experience; it is about a cheating partner. It’s something that really happened—it’s a reality that I had to deal with through a song,” he said.

The artiste, who has sung over 70 songs in his career, aspires to be recognised as an international brand, representing Zimbabwe as an Afro Dancehall guru.

For him, collaborating with Qounfuzed is a dream come true.

The Beitbridge-based artist said his songs can be found on YouTube and other social media platforms.

“I also wish to uplift the youth emerging from my hometown, Beitbridge. The area is full of talented youths who aren’t getting enough chances. This makes the Qounfuzed collaboration a big achievement in my career, considering my geographical location. We are too far from the real industry, so sharing a stage or collaborating with a big brand is just a dream come true.

“My songs are available on my YouTube account, ‘Mark Geezo,’ my TikTok account, ‘Mark Geezo Wenyu,’ my Facebook account, ‘Mark Geezo,’ and my Instagram account, ‘Mark Geezo Kid99.'”

Mark Geezo is a 25-year-old Afro Dancehall artist from Beitbridge who began his music journey at a tender age, following mentorship from his brother, Marcus Mandangu, aka Razorman, who was an urban groover in the early 2010s.

Last year, the artist scooped two TESMA awards. This year, he released a four-track EP with songs such as Nemoyo, Mbabvu, Hallelujah, and Mwana Wasatan before Gunvosta was released on 6th November this year.

“I am also a producer and ghostwriter for several artists. Last year I won two TESMA awards: Best Afropop Song (Nhasi) and Best Reggae/Dancehall Song,” he said.

@TeamKarubwa