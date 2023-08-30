I’m GOATed – Kuly Tangu

Mbulelo Mpofu, [email protected]

YOU probably know it as a domesticated grazing animal with two horns yet, a new phenomenon has flipped the definition of a goat on its head.

From a grazer, the GOAT has now assumed a new meaning acronymised into, “Greatest Of All Time” someone on top of the food chain and local artiste, Kuly Tangu (born Sikulile Tangu) has proudly stamped his foot down claiming to be the best in the business locally.

This claim emanates from him releasing a humongous 52-track playlist album titled “K.U.L.Y” in 2020 and his subsequent releases leading up to his latest EP dropped on Tuesday.

Kuly believes that he is inhumane but a cosmic force to conjure with.

“I’m GOATed! For the past three years, I have been the most consistent artiste, even my digital statistics tower some of those rappers who claim to be bigger than me. I don’t need validation from them, they need it from me,” boasted Kuly.

This was his promotional speech for his new EP, “From The Moon” a mixture of hip-hop as well as Rhythm and Blues.

“The title of this project was driven from the idea that I’m not human, and this is supported by reports of my work ethic as exhibited in the amount of time I spend working on a song.

“This brings out an ‘Out of this world’ sound which I believe is from the moon and necessitated the need to title my EP that way,” he said.

Kuly’s fans are set to enjoy tracks such as In my spaceship, Space, Her bestie, and Pretty girls anthem which features fellow rapper M.U.S.E and was published by BPM Entertainment in association with Traphouse Media across all digital platforms.

He promised visuals to the songs soon.

“Music videos will be released a bit later, we are still trying to get some sort of funding for them. This project also is a way to usher fans to the new sound I will be doing. I will be more focused on the RnB side of my artistry than the hip hop, so a lot of love songs and a lot of song for the ladies,” shared Kuly.

The new EP is a follow-up to his, “For My People Deluxe Album” which talks about family values, his struggle

with loss, depression, anxiety, self-doubt and how he went around it and became a

better person which was released in January.

The album was executively produced by Kuly Tangu, co-produced by Viper Beetz, Apex, Tenox Beats, Phanas, Langa the Sun and it features Luminous, Swazy, 263 Vibes, Ragnuh, Muz thaHustla, Moguana 25X, Martin Jonatao, Monster and Rockie DoUb.

By claiming to be the GOAT, is Kuly flexing his hip hop prowess or flying where eagles dare? – @MbuleloMpofu