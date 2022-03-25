‘I’m not a saviour!’

Innocent Kurira, Sports Reporter

NEW Highlanders assistant coach Joel Luphahla has said he is not joining the Bosso technical setup as a saviour, but a servant bringing in managerial experience he acquired in the past five years to help the club regain its former glory.

Luphahla arrives at a time the club is struggling, not only for good results, but to score goals.

Bosso are 11th on the Castle Lager Premier Soccer League table and have been on the hunt for a second assistant coach to assist head coach Mandla Mpofu and his deputy Bekithemba Ndlovu for a while.

“I would like to thank the Highlanders’ executive committee for the opportunity they have given me.

This is totally different from what l have been doing and have been exposed to.

I am hoping that as a student of the game, l will be able to learn and continue learning from Mandla Mpofu and Bekithemba Ndlovu,” said Luphahla.

“I hope my coming in will help the boys.

I hope my coming here will raise the spirit of the boys and fans.

I know this will not be easy.

I am not coming here as a saviour or anything special, but l am saying the little that l learnt out there will help the team improve its position on the table.

“It’s been a journey that started five years ago when l left Bulawayo to go and grow from a boy to a man when l took the job in Beitbridge at Border Strikers just to see if l could stand on my own.

It wasn’t an easy decision, but l felt that for people to recognise me l had to leave the nest.

“I think my works in the past five years have been seen.

That is why l am here today.

I would also want to thank Mandla Mpofu for allowing me to be here.

I want to assure him I will be putting in 150 percent effort so that we take this big institution to the next level.

We need to improve our position on the table.

I hope we can build from the Caps United result.”

There were reports in some sections of the media saying Luphahla was sacked by Northern Region Division One team Golden Eagles prior to joining Highlanders.

He, however, clarified events leading to his departure from Eagles.

“If you look at the Northern Region (league) table, we were on 28 points, with the leading team on 30 points.

Looking at the table, it’s a sign that l was not fired.

The club did not want me to leave, but it was a decision l took after having talks with Highlanders.

“They wanted me to stay, but they later gave me their blessings, stating that the move will be for my growth,” said Luphahla.

— @innocentskizoe