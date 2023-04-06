“I’m open for collaborations”: Kay_Kid Umfanomsotho

Mthabisi Tshuma, Showbiz Reporter

GWANDA-based fast-rising musician, Kay_Kid Umfanomsotho (real name Nkosiphile Ketumile Dewa) has said he is open to collaborations with other artistes as a way to mould him as he works on his debut album.

The Shona Malanga hit-maker said he has started to work with fellow artistes and is ready to learn more.

“I might be quiet, but I’m working in the studio. I last released a single Amagama featuring Cherry plum and Reilo Viekk in December. For this year, I haven’t released anything but I’ve been doing features as I want to grow.

“Recently, I featured Kuda Kay and King Lenny on a drill track titled Drip Mntase. I also did a track titled Ngikuthandile with Dumo Moyo, but it’s yet to be dropped. There’s also a track I featured on that belongs to Lance Hebron and Intercessor titled Umnandi,” said Kay_Kid Umfanomsotho.

He said he will take the opportunity of the features to fine-tune his debut album due for release at the end of the month.

“I’m also working on tracks that include Izithembiso featuring Dumi Moyo and Jovis Jovara Imbongi, then there is Konakalephi and Ithemba Lami featuring Thuba Mafela which has a gospel/Afro vibe.” – @mthabisi_mthire