‘I’m ready to play Zim music in the UK’

Mbulelo Mpofu, Showbiz Reporter

THE past fortnight must have been heaven-sent for creatives in Zimbabwe as they got to interact with international producer and radio personality, Patrick Denny who touched down for the four-day intercity exchange programme in Bulawayo recently.

It is a dream for every artiste to penetrate international markets and sometimes all it takes is a conduit to that destination. Denny, a representative from Reprezent in London, said he is ready to play Zimbabwean music in London.

DJ Denny, who is a crew member at Reprezent, a UK-based radio station – has collaborated with celebrated artistes such as Diplo and DJ Snake.

Reprezent is an award-winning youth development organisation and media platform which assists young people realise their full potential. Patrick Denny was the face of the radio station which collaborated with Kay Media, Script and Bars, the British Council, Comexposed, Khura Agency and Page Poetry Alive

The first sign of the Zimbabwe-UK connection started with Denny and award-winning local musician Novuyo Seagirl hinting at a collaboration.

This was after the pair teamed up with Bulawayo animator and comic book artist Tafadzwa “ZOMBiE” Shumba and Mutare-based poetess and author Margaret Chideme to produce a song titled Umuntu Ngabantu.

Speaking to Chronicle Showbiz after the “Baseline Academia” intercity exchange programme held at the Rock Church in Riverside, Denny said this was his first time in Africa and he was enjoying his stay.

“I wish I could stay more and get to learn a bit of IsiNdebele since I just know what’s enough to get by. I want to know past the basic Zkhuphan’ and Yebos. I’ve a lot of things that I’m interested in knowing.

“From that other side of the world, I get to know about Zimbabwe through music where you have your Zimdancehall and amapiano and to come here and be a part of it is something that I cherish very much. I love that kind of vibe and I’m willing to play Zimbabwean music from Bulawayo back at Reprezent. I’ll play Zimbabwean songs when I get back home, “ he said.

Back to the soon-coming collaboration, Denny said Bulawayo is awash with vocal talent as Novuyo Seagirl’s voice is, “warm, melodious, powerful and incredible.”

“Meeting Novuyo Seagirl was a great opportunity to appreciate Zimbabwean talent personally as I’m used to hearing it back in the UK. She has a great vocal ability and range that is warm, melodious, powerful and incredible.

“Working with her for the Umuntu ngabantu song, which I was ignorant of the meaning at the time, was quite an experience I will never forget. She was easygoing and explained what the title of the song meant. The whole team was like my second family. We unanimously decided that it would be a great idea to collaborate on a song.

“A home away from home. These guys made me feel at home and I learned that Zimbabwe is a loving nation. The boot camp type of setting helped us come out of our shells, “ he said.

Denny is a stickler for African music and is conceded to especially enjoying Afro beats. He said he believes he is an African soul trapped in a British body.

“I deeply love and enjoy Afro beats. I’ve been playing this genre on my radio sets for quite a while now and because of that, I’ve grown deeply fond of an African city. I believe that I’m an African somehow and I know that we are all the same. I love the African culture a lot since it has a close resemblance with the Jamaican one. It reminds me of my love of Jamaican culture as well.

“Given a chance, I’d like to come back to Zimbabwe to interact more with youth because they have the potential to be great at the various facets of art that they are engaged in. At Reprezent, we work with pioneering organisations to create systemic change for young people. We are a creative platform with multiple channels, enabling young people to recognise and represent themselves positively and I think this may help the Zimbabwean youth reach their full potential, “ said Denny.

Besides Novuyo Seagirl, Denny already knew Msiz’kay, with whom he had a virtual interaction before the exchange programme. He has also engaged other artistes that include musicians Mawiza, Luminous, Indigo Saint as well animator Mhlengi, poet Lady Tshawe, Stewie Le Savage and Happy Mpofu. It was a village of creative minds with one goal in mind, promoting and celebrating art.

There might not have been a definite date as to the release of Patrick Denny and Novuyo Seagirl’s song but one thing is for sure, if Umuntu ngabantu was a taste of what is to come, then music lovers must be in for a roller coaster. – @eMKlass_49