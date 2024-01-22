‘I’m Sorry’: Mavuta
Brandon Moyo, [email protected]
ZIMBABWE international cricketer, Brandon Mavuta has issued an apology to all stakeholders following his suspension from all forms of the game by Zimbabwe Cricket (ZC) last year.
The 26-year-old leg spinner was suspended by the board after he allegedly failed an anti-drug doping test in December last year and is awaiting disciplinary action.
