‘I’m Sorry’: Mavuta

Brandon Moyo, [email protected]

ZIMBABWE international cricketer, Brandon Mavuta has issued an apology to all stakeholders following his suspension from all forms of the game by Zimbabwe Cricket (ZC) last year.

The 26-year-old leg spinner was suspended by the board after he allegedly failed an anti-drug doping test in December last year and is awaiting disciplinary action.

 

