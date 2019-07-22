I’m too young for Bafana coach: Hunt

Cape Town — Bidvest Wits coach Gavin Hunt says that he currently has no ambitions of coaching Bafana Bafana at the age of 55.

Baxter guided South Africa to the quarter-finals of the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) where they were knocked out by Nigeria.

Nonetheless, there has been speculation surrounding the Englishman’s future as the performances in the group stages were seemingly not the best.

Bafana Bafana lost to Ivory Coast and Morocco while picking up a scrappy win over neighbours Namibia.

In addition, Baxter is yet to reveal whether he will continue in the job though indications seem to suggest he will. With that said, Hunt doesn’t want the position either way because he feels that Baxter is doing a solid job.

He told reporters: “I fully respect Stuart Baxter and his whole team, they got to the quarter-final after not qualifying for such a long time, they’ve done well and have something to build on, I will support them whichever way they go.

“I really don’t want to talk about that, that’s not really my area, there’s someone in place there. I’m too young to be a national team coach (laughs).” — Sport24.