Imbiber dies in bar brawl

Laurel Murangaridzirayi, [email protected]

A MAN from Umguza District in Matabeleland North Province who allegedly fatally struck a fellow imbiber following an undisclosed dispute during a beer drink at a local business centre appeared in court yesterday.

Cosmos Ndlovu (37) appeared before the Bulawayo magistrate, Ms Nomalanga Maphosa facing a murder charge. He was remanded out of custody on $50 000 bail.

As part of the bail conditions, the accused was ordered to continue residing at his given address until the matter is finalised. He was also ordered to report to Magwegwe Police Station twice a week and not to interfere with State witnesses.

Prosecuting, Ms Dineo Sithole said on the February 10 at around 11pm, the now-deceased, Malvin Nare and Ndlovu were drinking beer at a shop in Plot 6 Masland Farm in Umguza District when an altercation ensued between the two.

The dispute degenerated into a fight resulting in Ndlovu striking Nare with an iron bar on the forehead and fell to the ground. He was rushed to Mpilo Central Hospital where he later died due to injuries sustained.

“On February 10 this year at around 11pm, the accused person and the deceased were drinking beer at Rixi Shop in Plot 6 Masland Farm in Umguza District. The two started to have a misunderstanding on an issue yet to established,” said Ms Sithole.

“Ndlovu and Nare went outside to settle their misunderstanding and minutes later the accused went back into the shop and bought a soft drink and went outside again.”

Ms Sithole said when Ndlovu’s wife, Ms Precious Ncube went outside to check on her husband she found Nare lying unconscious on the ground with blood oozing from his forehead.

The court heard that Ncube rushed back to the shop screaming and alerted other patrons of what had transpired. A report was made to the police leading to Ndlovu’s arrest. Nare was rushed to Mpilo Central Hospital where he died the following day.

Meanwhile, a man from Cowdray Park suburb in Bulawayo appeared before the same magistrate for allegedly stabbing a friend to death using a screwdriver over an undisclosed debt. Raymond Chimonero (29) was remanded out of custody to August 9 on $50 000 bail. He was ordered to continue residing at his given address until the matter is finalised.

Chimonero was also ordered to report twice a week at Magwegwe Police Station and not interfere with State witnesses.

Prosecuting, Ms Sithole said sometime on March 1, Chimonero stabbed the deceased Yusuf Philderman Mbewe over a debt under the eye and he was rushed to the United Bulawayo Hospitals (UBH). He later transferred to Mpilo Central Hospital where he succumbed to the injuries a week later.