Imbokodo HIV vaccine, so near, yet so far

Thandeka Moyo-Ndlovu, Senior Health Reporter

FOR the past four decades, researchers have put in a lot of work to come up with a vaccine for Human Immunodeficiency Virus (HIV), one of the top killer diseases in Zimbabwe.

Although no vaccine has been satisfactory so far, a breakthrough is drawing closer following results of a study dubbed Imbokodo.

The vaccine efficacy was estimated to be at 25, 3 percent below the expected rate.

Vaccines should be at least over 50 percent before they are considered.

In the last 40 years, no trial has reached the 25 percent efficacy rate, making the Imbokodo vaccine trial a milestone in the search for an HIV vaccine.

The trial was named imbokodo which is Isindebele/ Zulu for rock because of the saying “you strike a woman you strike a rock” to acknowledge the power of women.

The trial participants for Imbokodo were all women.

The Johnson & Johnson pharmaceutical Company and other HIV research partners who include the University of Zimbabwe College of Health Sciences, announced that the large-scale HIV vaccine proof-of-concept trial also known as HVTN 705/ HPX2008, did not significantly reduce the overall risk of HIV.

This was after more than 2 637 women in five sub-Saharan African countries including Zimbabwe took part in the trials which have been discontinued.

Malawi, Mozambique, Zambia and South Africa also took part in the vaccine trials which started in 2017.

Zimbabwe’s HIV prevalence rate is 11, 9 percent which translates to about 1,3 million people living with HIV.

New infections are still high in the country despite recommended HIV prevention methods which include use of condoms, testing and counselling, voluntary male circumcision, pre-exposure prophylaxis and adherence to antiretroviral drugs.

The rate of annual new HIV infections among adults in Zimbabwe is 0, 38 percent which is approximately 31 000 people per year.

Imbokodo principal investigator, a lecturer from the UZ, Dr Portia Hunidzarira said the results spelt hope as scientists have come a long way in searching for a HIV vaccine.

She said the 25,3 percent efficacy recorded was not satisfactory as effective vaccines should be at least over 50 percent before they are considered.

Dr Hunidzarira said Imbokodo had given researchers a chance to learn and the study will contribute to finding the HIV vaccine.

She said people should be patient as vaccines take a long time to develop hence the 40 years it has taken them to come up with one.

The Polio vaccine took 47 years, Measles 46 years and the Influenza one took 96 years to develop.

“The Imbokodo study started in 2017 and involved 2 637 women who included 331 from Zimbabwe.

“The study incorporated women at higher risk of contracting HIV aged between 18-35,” said Dr Hunidzarira.

She said the vaccines used in the Imbokodo were safe but they did not provide as much protection as researchers had hoped hence the study was discontinued.

“Although we did not get the result that we hoped for, we learnt a lot from this study which will inform our future research as we continue our search for the vaccine,” said Dr Hunidzarira.

She said the Imbokodo trial also helped them access data that will help in coming up with a working vaccine.

“Members of the public should understand that it takes time to get a vaccine that will work and prevent infections within the community. These results should not dishearten us but be a reminder that we are closer than 40 years ago when HIV was a death sentence,” said Dr Hunidzarira.

She said unlike Covid-19 which the body can clear from the system without any intervention, no case has been recorded of a person whose body cleared the HIV without assistance.

“Until we get a working HIV vaccine which is the best and cost-effective intervention against the public health threat, we will continue researching and one day we will develop one,” said Dr Hunidzarira.

In a statement AVAC- an international HIV research organization said while the wait for an effective HIV vaccine continues, HIV prevention options that already exist should be rolled out on full scale.

“AVAC recognises the enormous contribution of the 2 637 women from five countries in Southern Africa who participated in the trials, and we congratulate the trials teams at sites and across the globe for their work on a superbly run study,” said AVAC.

“Just as decades of HIV research paved the way for effective Covid-19 vaccines, HIV vaccine developers now need to draw on the creativity, speed, agility and decision-making of Covid-19 vaccine development in product development, trial design and regulatory pathways.”[email protected]