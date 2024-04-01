Imbongikazi up for Best Poetry Collection award

Mthabisi Tshuma, [email protected]

SOUTH African-based poet, Prosperity Melinda Mpofu, known as Imbongikazi, has been nominated for the Best Poetry Collection in English award at the Cape Flats Literary Awards.

The awards will take place on Saturday in Cape Town and celebrate the works of writers and authors from across the Cape Province of South Africa.

The Plumtree-bred Imbongikazi’s anthology Africa Hear My Cry, consisting of 30 poems, has earned her international recognition.

The awards aim to discover and promote emerging talent while paying tribute to established writers.

Organisers plan to enhance young people’s reading and writing skills, while raising awareness of the region’s literary heritage by conducting workshops and competitions.

She expressed joy and gratitude for the international recognition, considering it a significant milestone in her career.

“I feel proud and overjoyed. This nomination, alongside authors from around the world, is a major achievement. It’s something that would make any African child from humble beginnings proud and ecstatic,” said the 25-year-old poet.

Imbongikazi is also happy with the growth of her brand, which is gaining traction. Her praise poetry, connecting people to their African roots and identity, has garnered attention on social media.

“Last year brought changes in my career as I have been gaining followers on social media. My Nguni praise poetry has attracted my people, connecting them to their roots. I now receive bookings for birthday parties and weddings, which makes me believe I’m on the path I belong.

“I’m determined to soar higher like an eagle, not remain grounded like a chicken. In 2024, I aim to improve my poetry, produce quality videos, participate in competitions and if finances permit, launch my Rise African Child Prosperity clothing brand alongside my multi-award-winning book Africa Hear My Cry.”

Organisers of the awards emphasise their commitment to youth involvement through school and library initiatives.

They plan to conduct writing competitions in various categories, including poetry, fiction, short stories, speech and drama.

Their goal is not only to inspire established writers, but also to nurture young talent, enhancing their reading and writing skills, while fostering an appreciation for South Africa’s rich cultural heritage.

They also plan to collaborate with publishers, schools and community organisations to make award-winning works available in libraries, promoting a culture of reading among students and supporting the local publishing industry.

This initiative reflects a dedication to transparency and fairness throughout the judging process, ensuring that outstanding literary works and authors across various categories receive the recognition they deserve. — @mthabisi_mthire