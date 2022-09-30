Imbube artiste, Blessings Nqo to release 5th studio album

Mbulelo Mpofu, Showbiz Reporter

AUSTRIA-based Zimbabwean imbube artiste Blessings Nqo Nkomo is set to release his 5th studio album titled “Isilungu” on Saturday.

The 10-track album is a cocktail of Blessings Nqo’s usual sound where he also flexes his experimental side with a bit of Congolese and IsiNdebele traditional songs.

Blessings Nqo said his latest offering is going to be a double delight for his fans as he will simultaneously drop a video for one of the songs on the album.

“My 5th full-length studio album release will see me releasing a video as well for Intombi Yalumfana. It touches on themes of self-confidence, love, respect and the concept of ubuntu. I included two tracks (Intombi yalumfana, Amaphiko) that are a bit different from my style of music.

“It’s a mixture of Congolese and Ndebele traditional songs that I re-arranged. This is something new that I wanted to try out for my fans,” he said.

On this album, he collaborated with various great artistes from Zimbabwe, South Africa, Congo and Burkina Faso. These include Heather Dube, Duduzile Sibanda (Nobuntu), Vusa Mkhaya, Mamozi, Future Love (Zimbabwe) Pascarl Lupongo (Congo) Djakali Kone (Burkina Faso) and Mzeezolyt (South Africa).

The album was recorded at NMP studios (Nqo’s music production studio) in Vienna, Austria and at 10th District Studios (Zimbabwe), Bethline Studios (South Africa) and at Mfanakithi Studios in Vienna, Austria.

The album, rich in IsiNdebele songs has songs such as Isilungu, Intombi Yalumfana, Amaphiko, Sivuleleni Indlela and Basilindile where he featured South African multi-talented dancer Mzeezolyt who has worked with the legendary Arthur Mafokate before.

Blessings Nqo is famous as a member of the Insingizi ensemble where, together with Dumisani “Ramadu Moyo” and Vusa Mkhaya, they have toured Austria, Slovenia, Denmark and other European nations.

The internationally-renowned cultural ambassador has foreseen the formation of many musical groups that have canvassed the world and these include Black Messengers Afro Band and Izethekeli. He formed the Roots Music from Southern Africa Festival and has also worked with international acts that include blues legend Hans Theessink and Roland Guggenbichler.