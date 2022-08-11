Imbube artiste ventures into jazz music

Leonard Ncube in Victoria Falls

RENOWNED Victoria Falls imbube group Ubuntu Bomuntu’s leader, Sibangilizwe Timo Sibanda has ventured into jazz music which he said came as a vision in a dream.

Sibanda, a pastor and prophet at Ocean Church of Christ, and his brother Ndabezinhle Sibanda are the only surviving members of the group that was formed in 1999.

The group is famous for its polished gumboots dances which they perform at events in Victoria Falls.

Already, Sibanda has recorded two jazz singles that are ready for release.

“I’ve ventured into jazz music and have recorded two singles. It came as a dream as I saw myself leading a successful jazz group,” said Sibanda.

He said venturing into jazz does not mean he will be ditching imbube. On the solo jazz project, he sings about societal issues and is backed by Ubuntu Bomuntu group members.

“This doesn’t mean that I’m leaving imbube. Imbube is a backbone. It’s like a son who grows and builds his own homestead, but remains a part of the bigger family,” he said. –@ncubeleon