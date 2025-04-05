Imiklomela kaDakamela 2nd day kicks off

Zimpapers Reporter

Festivities have kicked off on the second day of the Imiklomelo KaDakamela awards, with the arrival of Chief Dakamela alongside other traditional leaders and guests from outside the country.

The second day will see high achievers from around the country and beyond honoured for their work and deeds with gongs.



Notable royalties who are part of the event so far are Chiefs: Menyezwa, Bhidi, Fuyana, Matema, Ndebele Kingdom’s Princess Agnes Nomngoma Mabhena, among others.

