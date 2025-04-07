Imiklomela kaDakamela recognises Mzoe 7’s impact on youth and arts

Mthabisi Tshuma, Zimpapers Arts and Entertainment Hub

Amapiano sensation Mzoe 7 has added another milestone to his illustrious career by becoming the first Yanos star to receive an award at the Imiklomela kaDakamela.

At the cultural extravaganza, held on Friday and Saturday at koDakamela Hall in the heart of Nkayi, Mzoe 7 received a certificate. He was honored for being “a highly regarded stage performer and artiste in recognition of his exceptional talent and contribution to the arts, inspiring many through his music and stage presence.”

Speaking after receiving the award, Mzoe 7 expressed deep gratitude and said the recognition has further fueled his passion to uplift young people across the country.

“I feel truly honored to be recognised at awards of this magnitude, alongside other great individuals from all walks of life,” he said.

“I’ve never performed at koDakamela before, so this means a lot to me. Being the first Amapiano artiste to receive this award is humbling. I believe that with my talent and commitment to social responsibility, I can continue to inspire others to reach even greater heights.”

His recognition has been widely celebrated by fellow creatives, who view his success as a win for the broader arts industry and a sign of growing appreciation for contemporary genres like Amapiano.

Follow on X: @mthabisi_mthire