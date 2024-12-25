Iminyela sees end to shared toilets

Raymond Jaravaza, [email protected]

MISS Princess Jira of Iminyela suburb in Bulawayo eagerly anticipates using the family’s individual toilet, constructed by the Bulawayo City Council two months ago. For years, dating back to the colonial era before Zimbabwe gained Independence in 1980, residents of Iminyela suburb relied on communal toilets shared by four families.

It was not an ideal situation. Sharing a toilet with four other families was a constant source of frustration and indignity for the residents of Iminyela. Long queues, especially during peak hours, were a daily occurrence.

The toilets were often dirty and unsanitary, leading to health concerns and a general sense of discomfort. The lack of privacy and the constant exposure to the waste of others created an environment that was both degrading and unhygienic.

To address the decades-long issue of shared toilets, the Bulawayo City Council (BCC) launched an ambitious project in 2017 to construct 1,331 individual toilet units in Iminyela and Mabuthweni suburbs. However, the project faced significant delays due to chronic underfunding. In June of this year, a glimmer of hope emerged when the council announced the allocation of US$187 000 specifically for the elimination of the shared toilet system in these two suburbs.

Miss Jira said BCC employees started constructing the toilet two months ago and were expected to install the toilet seat and shower after the festive holidays.

“Four families shared a toilet and shower for all these years. Slightly over two months ago, BCC workers came here and said they would start building a toilet for us, a toilet that only our family would use,” Miss Jira told Chronicle.

She showed this publication a toilet and shower that her family and three neighbours have been sharing in Iminyela suburb for years.

“Hygiene is always an issue when four families share a toilet and shower. The BCC workers just have to connect a toilet so that we can start using the unit,” she said.

She applauded the city council for building the individual toilet units.

Across the street from Miss Jira’s house, Gogo Martha Siwela has been a resident of the decades-old suburb for over 50 years and had been using the shared household since the 60s.

“The shared toilet system has been used since I was a girl growing up in Iminyela. We were now so used to it that we didn’t see anything wrong about four families sharing a single toilet and shower. I’m happy that my grandkids will grow up enjoying the use of a single-family toilet, something that we never had the privilege of enjoying,” said Gogo Siwela.

As of this week, 217 units remain partially complete while 484 toilets have been done to date at Mabuthweni.

“A total of 1 331 units were still outstanding from the two suburbs,” Housing and Community Services director, Mr Dictor Khumalo, told the council in September.

In 2012, the local authority said it would build individual toilets before selling the houses to sitting tenants.

Residents from the two suburbs have for years been using communal toilets. More than three households’ shared one toilet and residents used to complain about the state of the ablution facilities.

Council, in partnership with Zimbabwe Homeless People’s Federation (ZIHOPFE), Dialogue on Shelter (DOS) and the National University of Science and Technology (Nust), provided about 80 percent of the required money through loans advanced to residents.

Residents had to raise the remaining 20 percent and pay back the loans over two years at US$15 per month.

In 2019, the Chronicle reported, based on the local authority’s report that it had diverted US$500 000 earmarked for the construction of toilets in Mabuthweni and Iminyela suburbs, as well as the upgrading of Barbourfields and Luveve Stadiums to rehabilitate Burombo and Vundu Hostels.

On home ownership conversion, the council said a total of 410 houses had been converted to date from rented to home ownership. In Mzilikazi/Makokoba, a total of 1 567 houses had so far been converted to home ownership out of a total of 2 283 units and 716 units were yet to be converted.

Ward 9 councillor, Donaldson Mabutho said the city council, even with limited funds, was pushing to construct the remaining thousands of individual toilet units in both Iminyela and Mabuthweni suburbs.

‘“The old toilet system where residents shared the toilets is an old colonial system that as a council we are trying to get rid of,” said Clr Mabutho.