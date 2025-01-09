Immigration Compliance Unit arrests 3 493 at Beitbridge Border Post

Thupeyo Muleya, Beitbridge Bureau

THE Department of Immigration’s Regional Compliance and Enforcement Unit has stated that it is not relenting in its quest to prevent criminals and illegal migrants from accessing the transformed Beitbridge Border Post.

Figures from the department indicate that 3 493 people were arrested for offences related to illegal activities between Zimbabwe and South Africa from December 1 to January 7. The ongoing regional compliance operation, which is also supported by other border agencies, aims to curtail criminal activities, including border jumping and touting.

Other crimes include the use of fake immigration stamps and counterfeit travel documents, which are associated with a surge in human trafficking.

Assistant Regional Immigration Officer in charge of Beitbridge, Mrs Canisia Magaya, said the department is collaborating with other border agencies to minimise illegal activities at the border post. She noted that during the same period under review, 591 people had been refused entry between South Africa and Zimbabwe for various reasons. Among these were 538 Zimbabweans, 46 Malawians, two Tanzanians, two Congolese, one Ghanaian, and two Kenyans.

“Some of the reasons for refusal of entry include the lack of visas, unpaid fines, undocumented status, and being blacklisted as undesirable immigrants,” said Mrs Magaya.

“We are unwavering in our quest to maintain the safety and security of travellers and to ensure a smooth flow of traffic this festive season. Our regional enforcement and compliance efforts remain robust, and from December 1 to January 7, we intercepted a total of 3 493 individuals for violating immigration laws, handing them over to the ZRP (Police) for further management.”

She said some irregular migrants were intercepted on the South African side of the border after navigating illegal crossing points along the Limpopo River. Mrs Magaya said the team is cracking down on child smuggling cases, having prevented 61 minors from being illegally transported to South Africa during the festive period. The unaccompanied minors have since been handed over to the Department of Social Development (DSD) for contact tracing and reunification with their parents or guardians.

“We have deployed sufficient manpower and are targeting all known hotspots and areas,” said Mrs Magaya.

“At the same time, the department is urging travellers to continuously use the designated ports of entry and exit for their own safety. They should approach the immigration office should they have any questions or queries, as touts are always eager to take advantage of their lack of information on certain migration issues.”

The compliance operation is ongoing, and the official said they will not give criminals any breathing space. Spot checks are being conducted at the border on vehicles and buses leaving or entering the country, as well as along major highways.

The senior immigration official advised parents to ensure their children have valid travel documents. In cases where they are not travelling with them, they need to adhere to the legal requirements necessary for such clearance. Under border regulations, children travelling with guardians should, in addition to having a valid passport, possess a copy of the child’s birth certificate and affidavits from the parents granting consent for the minors to travel with them. For a single parent travelling with a child, an affidavit from the non-travelling parent is required, along with copies of the parents’ ID or passport.

Automation of services and the separation of traffic at the transformed Beitbridge Border Post have significantly enhanced efficiency and security systems at the country’s busiest port of entry.