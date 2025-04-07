Immigration department introduces e-gates at Border

Thupeyo Muleya, Beitbridge Bureau

The Department of Immigration has introduced e-gates and the online border management system to enhance security and efficiencies.

The assistant regional immigration officer (Beitbridge) Mr. Lucky Joe Matyora told parliamentarians on an oversight visit to the transformed Beitbridge border post on Monday.

He said the new system has helped reduce human interface and rent seeking activities at the border.

“We are piloting the project and so far we are happy with the situation on the ground,” said Mr. Matyora.

“We are also working with other border agencies to tighten security through the use of CCTVs and drones.

“This has seen us being able to detect and weed out undesirable persons at the border and its flanks”.

He said through collaborations with other border agencies they have managed to reduce the smuggling through the border of un accompanied minors.

In 2023 he said they intercepted over 300 and that last year they managed to intercept and process 149 minors.