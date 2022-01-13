Immigration Minister to make visa decision on Novak Djokovic 2022 Australian Open crowds to be ‘significantly’ capped

So, after another day of waiting, a decision on Novak Djokovic’s visa status is not expected to be made tonight, a federal source confirmed to The Sydney Morning Herald and The Age.

Immigration Minister Alex Hawke will not be making a decision tonight on whether to cancel Novak Djokovic's visa as the saga drags into its seventh day.

A federal source confirmed Mr Hawke is still considering the matter and would not be making any decision tonight.

Earlier, Prime Minister Scott Morrison confirmed Mr Hawke was still considering whether to cancel the tennis star’s visa.

There was heightened expectation that an announcement would be made on the tennis star’s future in this afternoon press conference on national cabinet.

But Mr Morrison said there had been no change from yesterday.

“I will refer to Minister Hawke’s most recent statement in that the position hasn’t changed,” he said.

“These are personal ministerial powers able to be exercised by Minister Hawke and I don’t propose to make any further comment at this time.”

Prime Minister Scott Morrison has reiterated that unvaccinated foreign nationals are not allowed to enter the country unless they have a valid medical exemption.

Mr Morrison said he didn’t want to comment on Immigration Minister Alex Hawke’s consideration of whether to cancel Novak Djokovic’s visa, but said foreigners have “to show they are double vaccinated or must provide acceptable proof that they cannot be vaccinated for medical reasons”.

“That is the policy. That policy hasn’t changed,” he said.

“We would expect authorities to be implementing the policy of the government when it comes to those matters.

“That relates to people who are coming to Australia. These are non-citizens, non-residents.

“They are visa holders, and they may have acquired a visa recently, they may have acquired a visa some time ago and be returning when some of these issues weren’t even standing at the time.

“And so that’s why it’s important to distinguish between the visa and the condition to enter the border.”

Nick Kyrgios has the fortune of meeting a qualifier in the Australian Open first round, but a potential clash against world No.2 Daniil Medvedev looms in the next round.

Kyrgios is determined to still take part in the Open despite returning a positive COVID test and was spotted training in Sydney on Monday.

Despite the uncertainty over his status in the country, Novak Djokovic remains in the Australian Open, having just drawn another Serbian – Miomir Kecmanovic – in the first round.

In other news, the women’s draw is being announced for the Australian Open and world No. 1 and top seed Ash Barty will face a qualifier in the first round.

The Australian could face defending champion Naomi Osaka in the fourth round.

The Australian Open draw was set to begin 4.15pm.

Tournament organisers delayed the draw just minutes before 3pm when it was scheduled.

Organisers believed an announcement on Novak Djokovic’s visa may have been imminent.

Tennis Australia is now aware a decision is not being announced by the Prime Minister and the computerised draw will begin in minutes.

State political reporter Paul Sakkal’s sources have confirmed that Prime Minister Scott Morrison will not make an announcement on Novak Djokovic’s status in Australia.

National security and foreign affairs correspondent Anthony Galloway also reports Immigration Minister Alex Hawke has not yet made a decision on the tennis champion’s visa.

The Age’s sports reporter Scott Spits has confirmed that the Australian Open draw will now take place at 4.15pm in Melbourne after it was dramatically delayed at Melbourne Park.

Match-ups for the men’s and women’s draws will officially be confirmed.

No word yet on Novak Djokovic’s status. – The Age