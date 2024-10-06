Impala poacher arrested, accomplices on the run

Sinokubonga Nkala [email protected]

In a shocking wildlife crime, a 21-year-old Beitbridge resident, has been slapped with double charges for flagrantly flouting Zimbabwe’s conservation laws.

Allegedly, the man and his cohorts, still at large, stalked and killed four impalas under the cover of darkness at Bishopstone Estate.

The Zimbabwe Parks and Wildlife Act (1975, amended 1996) outlines strict penalties for poaching-related offences unlawful hunting or killing of specially protected animals.

In an official statement on X, the National Prosecuting Authority said, “Intelligent Moyo (21) from Mapani, Beitbridge was arraigned before the Beitbridge Magistrates’ Court facing 2 counts of contravening the Parks and Wildlife Act.

“Allegations are that on the 10th of September 2024 at around 0300 hours the accused person and his three accomplices who are still at large unlawfully killed four impalas inside Bishopstone Estate. It is further alleged that they unlawfully hunted a kudu on the 28th of September. The accused person was identified by Game Scouts who were on patrol, leading to his arrest the following day and the recoveruy of four impala legs at his residents. The value prejudiced is USD4 000.

“The accused person will be back in court on the 7th day of October 2024 for trial.”