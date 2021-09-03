Implats doubles full-year profit, to pay R9.8 billion in dividends

The Chronicle

ZIMPLATS parent company, Impala Platinum (Implats) will return a further R9.8bn to shareholders in dividends, after SA’s third-largest platinum group metals (PGMs) producer more than doubled its full-year profit amid the surge in commodity prices.

SA’s primary producers of PGMs, which are used primarily to clean the emissions of internal combustion engines, have been in the sweet spot throughout the duration of the Covid-19 pandemic as they reported bumper profits and cash flows…

-Business Day

