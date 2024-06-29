Implementation of key programmes lifts many out of poverty’

Zanu-PF First Secretary and President Cde Mnangagwa greets members of the 24th National Consultative Assembly at the ruling party’s headquarters in Harare yesterday. — Picture: Believe Nyakudjara

Joseph Madzimure, Harare Bureau

THE Government is advancing programmes and projects that entrench the true meaning of independence, sovereignty, dignity and integrity, President Mnangagwa has said.

Under the Second Republic, Zimbabwe has witnessed massive infrastructure development, which is a critical component of national progress and economic growth for the attainment of Vision 2030 of an empowered upper middle-income economy.

A number of interventions including the Presidential Poultry Scheme, Presidential Inputs Scheme, the Presidential Borehole Drilling Scheme and the construction of high-impact dams, have been made to help pull people out of poverty into prosperity.

The massive developments are going on despite the illegal economic sanctions and the attempted attacks on the economy and local currency by saboteurs.

Speaking during a National Consultative Assembly (NCA) meeting at the Zanu-PF headquarters in Harare yesterday, the revolutionary party’s First Secretary and President, Cde Mnangagwa, said national interest and the well-being of the people were at the core of the Second Republic’s policies and programmes.

To date, said President Mnangagwa, unprecedented successes have been recorded throughout all sectors of the economy as a result of people-centred and responsive policies.

“The timeous implementation of programmes and projects has seen an improved quality of life and social services for our people, especially those at the grassroots level. Many are being lifted out of poverty,” he said.

President Mnangagwa commended Zimbabweans for embracing the economic development initiatives being pursued by Government, particularly the widespread acceptance of the new currency, Zimbabwe Gold. He said under the Second Republic, the party and Government will never betray the revolution and the party will not die.

The President commended NCA members for their wisdom, leadership, guidance and support during and after the 2023 harmonised general elections as well as the subsequent by-elections. He said the resounding victory by Zanu-PF was testament to the continued confidence of the people in the revolutionary party’s leadership.

“We are a party which is wholeheartedly pursuing a people-centred national development agenda, which leaves no one and no place behind.

“We remain guided by our rich liberation war heritage and the ideology bequeathed to us by the founding fathers and luminaries of our great party,” said President Mnangagwa.

Turning to agriculture, the President said the Presidential Climate Smart Pfumvudza/Intwasa programme, agriculture mechanisation, irrigation development and other input support schemes, were ongoing and guaranteeing national food security and sovereignty.

To mitigate against climate change, the Presidential Borehole Drilling Programme will see 35 000 villages getting a borehole and a nutrition garden.

Due to robust agriculture policies, President Mnangagwa said, Zimbabwe has attained wheat self-sufficiency, a feat only realised by the country and Ethiopia on the African continent.

“Ward by ward, district by district, let us work hard to remain a nation able to feed itself,” he said.

Government has also implemented policies that have seen unprecedented investments in the mining sector where a new iron and steel plant is taking shape in Manhize, while Kamativi has been revived and many new lithium, gold and coal mining projects are also underway.

The investments have created thousands of jobs for skilled and unskilled people, while a lot more jobs have been created indirectly. President Mnangagwa said the country’s focus in the mining sector was to ensure that the rich natural resources benefit communities and the nation.

In respect of the education sector, President Mnangagwa said the Heritage-Based Education 5.0 model was realising unprecedented results, with graduates and learners now equipped with skills to produce goods and services that benefit communities and the rest of the economy.

Innovation hubs and industrial parks have been designed to feed the manufacturing and industrial sectors with new products for accelerated national growth. Under the engagement and re-engagement programme, President Mnangagwa said Zimbabwe remains a friend to all and an enemy to none.

As a result of that policy, Zimbabwe has built mutually beneficial relations with friendly countries while efforts continue to mend relations with countries in the West that had maintained a tough stance on Harare since the year 2000 following the implementation of the successful and irreversible Land Reform Programme.

President Mnangagwa challenged Zanu-PF members to continue defending and popularising the vision, programmes and projects of the party and Government. The party leadership, he added, must provide guidance to the younger generation in developing the party and country.

“None but ourselves will build our country for us. In unity, peace, love and harmony, we are marching forward,” said President Mnangagwa.

The NCA constitutes stewards — tried and tested leaders of the party from various provinces.

The meeting provided an opportunity to deepen intra-party engagement on the major policies and programmes of both party and Government. It was held following mid-year meetings of the Politburo and Central Committee this week.

All members of the NCA were clad in bright party regalia, which livened up the mood as well as the function venue.

They sang and danced to revolutionary songs during the event.

The NCA could not meet as often, largely due to the public health precautionary measures effected following the outbreak of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Meanwhile, a minute of silence was observed in honour of the late national hero, Retired Brigadier-General Romeo Daniel Mutsvunguma, who will be laid to rest at the National Heroes Acre on Monday.