Importance of zonal qualifiers for women’s Caf Champions League explained

THE 2021 TotalEnergies Caf Women’s Champions League ushers in a new era for women’s football on the continent and will help the game to grow in the coming years, says Caf fifth vice-president Kanizat Ibrahim from Comorian.

Ibrahim, who is president of the Women’s Football Organising Committee at Caf, says the Cosafa zonal qualifier for the prestigious event that gets underway in Durban from August 26 to September 4, is an important step forward for the game.

“One of the priorities of Caf’s women’s football strategy is to increase the number of competitions for women and girls. The need for this is essential for the growth of women’s football on the continent and to take it forward,” Ibrahim said.

“The more women play, the better they will perform. In the past we had only one continental women’s competition with eight teams to represent teams from the 54 member associations. Today we have increased the Africa Women’s Cup of Nations to 12 teams and at the same time we have introduced the first Club Champions League competition.”

She said the Champions League will have a knock-on effect in domestic leagues, with Caf also introducing licensing requirements around coaches and venues, among other things.

“It will increase strength and competition in our local leagues and motivate member associations to reinforce and create better structures for women’s football. The creation of the TotalEnergies Caf Women’s Champions League sees the introduction of the first club licensing regulations for women’s football and represents an excellent tool for the development of club football at a continental level.”

She added that the decision to have zonal qualifiers for the continental finals was based on financial constraints for some clubs and will allow many more teams to participate.

-Cosafa News