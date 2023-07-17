Impressive Harare City Queens Beat Platinum Royals

ZIMBABWE Women’s Soccer Super League table toppers Harare City Queens maintained their lead at the top as they beat Platinum Royals 3-1 away at Gresham Grounds in Zvishavane on Saturday.

Kudakwashe Basopo’s brace and a goal from Rachel Mutseneki ensured that they maintained their lead at the top with 31 points ahead of Herentals Queens who are in second place with 29 points.

Nomagugu Muzvuzvu got the consolation for the Royals.

Herentals Queens themselves maintained their pursuit of the title after they thrashed Conduit Soccer Academy 6-0 at home.

They sit in second place with 29 points.

Black Rhinos Queens, who are in the mix for the title, also won with an impressive 4-1 victory away at ninth positioned Faithdrive Academy. The victory took them up to 28 points and they remained in third place, three behind Harare City Queens.

MSU Queens also grabbed their sixth victory of the season after they beat Queen Lozikeyi 4-1 at home.

Barrow Jets were beaten 3-0 by Maningi Youth Academy in Bulawayo.

Maningi, after the victory moved to 11th position with nine points, three behind relegation places.

Weekend Results:

Platinum Royals 1-3 Harare City Queens, MSU Queens 4-1 Queen Lozikeyi, Faithdrive Academy 1-4 Black Rhinos Queens, Borrow Jets 0-3 Maningi Youth Academy, Herentals Queens 6-0 Conduit Soccer Academy