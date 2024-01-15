Impressive homes, business centre sprawls: Brick by brick, Nkayi awakens from slumber

Raymond Jaravaza, [email protected]

WITH modern architectural designs, interior and exterior features coupled by breathtaking landscaping ideas that will rival plush homes in Bulawayo’s affluent suburbs when completed, a new dawn beckons in Nkayi as homeowners construct magnificent houses in the once under-developed business centre.

A couple of years ago, the mention of a gated community style of housing or double-storey homes at Nkayi Business Centre would have been met with ridicule given the low pace of development in the area that earned the nickname “ko mnyama ubambile” loosely translated to a very dark place with no light.

Some even called Nkayi “emaguswini” or the thick forest but those days are slowly but surely coming to an end, “brick by brick” as Nkayi businesspeople and natives born in the area including those based in the diaspora and even individuals with no birth connection to the area with fat pockets, realise the potential that the Matabeleland North possesses.

A gated community is a form of residential community or housing estate containing strictly controlled entrances for pedestrians and vehicles and is often characterised by a closed perimeter of walls and fences.

It’s not just the Nkayi Business Centre that is experiencing a boom in construction activity but the rural lifestyle is also quickly catching up with modernisation through the construction of modern homesteads, as explained by former teacher and now construction company owner, Mr Bigboy Mjimba.

Chronicle got the opportunity to tour a section of Nkayi Business Centre where a sprawling medium-density suburb is taking shape.

Tucked away behind a popular aerodrome that sits next to the Nkayi District Hospital is a virgin land that still boasts of indigenous trees and shrubs, which is now home to the new medium-density houses that is transforming Nkayi Business Centre into a modern mini-town with imposing homes.

Mr Mjimba, whose construction company started after a 17-year career in the teaching profession and is named after him, said he built two plush homes in just five months.

“The client is based in Harare and when he first explained his idea to build town-houses in Nkayi, he said he realised that there is a lot of potential here and that it only takes people with long-term dreams to see that potential.

“The first house, which has four bedrooms was started in October and was completed in two months and soon after that, we began work on the second house, which as you can see the guys are now working on the interior designs such as the ceilings, fitted wardrobes and cupboards, as well as en suite bathrooms. “Each house will have its water supply system from a solar-powered borehole for household use, as well as watering the gardens, which the landscapers have already started designing.”

Mr Mjimba said this is an ongoing project that the owner wants to see completed by the end of the year as he is targeting more town-houses.

This level of development shows that Nkayi is on the right path in terms of growth. More houses are being built in this new suburb with homes that have different architectural designs and tastes, explained Mjimba.

Based on clientele record and from other contractors that he interacts with, Mr Mjimba says the sons and daughters of Nkayi based in the diaspora make up the majority of homeowners building impressive structures in the district.

Modern houses furnished with solar systems and boreholes, which sustain the homes with water for their household chores, livestock and agricultural activities, are now a common sight in villages and the Nkayi Business Centre.

Mr Mjimba’s company is also doing its part to capacitate youths with skills as he recently enrolled two young employees at the Lobengula Vocational Training Centre in Bulawayo for bricklaying and carpentry courses.

“I was a teacher at Nkayi High School so I understand the value of education, which is why I decided to enrol two youngsters that work for me at the Lobengula Vocational Training Centre. Some of the guys that I sub-contracted for the town-houses project are local guys from here in Nkayi who are new in the construction business and need our support to grow as young entrepreneurs,” he said.

“It’s not just the Nkayi Business Centre that is growing but people are also building beautiful homes in their villages, which keeps us busy as contractors. My plea is for the Government to also consider us for big projects because we have shown that we have the expertise and experience to be part of huge projects.”

Mr Mjimba showed Chronicle a section of the Nkayi District Hospital perimeter wall that his company was hired to construct. With funds permitting he hopes to complete the rest of the perimeter wall. At the new suburb, another construction crew was busy at work on a house that the supervisor said would be a double-storey home.

“We started building this house about six months ago and we are done with the foundation and major ground structures. It’s a big house that uses a lot of steel and concrete. So, it’s important that we pay attention to every detail.

“This is the second home we have been building since February last year and both owners are based in South Africa,” said the supervisor Melusi Nkiwane.

At Nkayi Business Centre, along a dusty trail that branches off from the Gwelutshena Road, is a brick-laying company owned by a Nkayi citizen, Mr Ambrose Ntuli.

He said business was a bit slow as a result of the festive season but he hopes it would pick up in February as owners push to complete their projects and new ones emerge.

“The brick-laying business demands that we keep stockpiles of a variety of bricks because clients prefer paying for products that they see. Thus, we will keep working even when we don’t have orders right now,” he said.

“Our bricks are of high quality to suit the needs of homeowners that are building big houses here at the Nkayi Centre and in some villages,” said Mr Ntuli.

Mr Mjimba’s parting words were that of encouragement to the people of Nkayi that the future and development of the district is in their hands.

“We are happy with the development of Nkayi because most people say kuko mnyama ubambile. We have seen beautiful homes in places like Tsholotsho and Plumtree and we encourage Nkayians that anything is possible to build their dream houses in their rural homes. We are here to make sure that their dreams come to reality,” he said.