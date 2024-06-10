Improve safety standards to avoid repeat of Kamandama Mine disaster

Fairness Moyana in Hwange

NEW players in the mining sector in Hwange District have been urged to embrace safety standards at workplaces to avoid a repeat of the worst mining disaster in the history of Zimbabwe. The Kamandama Mine disaster, also known as the Wankie coal mine disaster, occurred on June 6, 1972 at Wankie No. 2 Colliery.

A series of underground explosions suspected to have been caused by methane gas reverberated and shook the mining town, claiming 427 workers.

The incident, which would later go down in Zimbabwean history as the deadliest mine accident, saw only eight men being rescued with further rescue attempts proving impossible due to poisonous gas in the tunnels.

In response to the disaster, companies such as Hwange Colliery Company Limited (HCCL) started investing more into occupational health and safety. Speaking at the 52nd Kamandama Mine disaster commemorations held last Thursday, Chief Whange who was guest of honour urged companies joining the mining sector to invest in health and safety to avoid accidents that could result in injuries or even death at the workplace.

“We cannot afford to be complacent and drop our guard. The company and its contractors must always ensure that safety standards are adhered to without compromise,” he said.

Chief Whange commended Government for taking measures to ensure that mining companies such as HCCL invested in health and safety.

“Let me take this opportunity to thank the Government of Zimbabwe through the Ministry of Mines and Mining Development for walking HCCL on the journey to ensure the maintenance of safe mining operations. “We need to see new players in the district also investing in health and safety to reduce accidents at the workplace,” he said.

Chief Whange said the use of non-hazardous mining methods, stone dusting, ventilation of underground mine, use of flame-proof machinery, contraband prohibition underground, welding practices, gas monitoring and emergency preparedness at HCCL were as a result of lessons learnt from the Kamandama Mine disaster.

Meanwhile, Chief Whange called for the development of technologies that assist in minimising carbon emissions instead of banning the use of coal which he said was key to industrialisation.

“I believe the focus should not be on the banning of coal but on bringing on board technologies that will minimise carbon emissions. The HCCL and Zimbabwe’s voice must be heard on the future of coal,” he said.

HCCL acting managing director, Mr William Gambiza, said the company was investing heavily in ensuring international safety standards are met.

“To us as HCCL, safety is a value hence its our number one priority. Safety of our people is at the heart of all that we do. However, the dimensions of our safety is broad and is not only limited to the human capital. We also believe that we need to jealously safeguard our business,” said Mr Gambiza.

He said HCCL remains committed to its objective of zero harm and putting safety first to protect every employee, customer and key stakeholders.

“To the widows who lost husbands 52 years ago, HCCL honours their strength. Their resilience has carried them through the decades of grief and we stand by them,” said Mr Gambiza.

He said the company will extend different forms of support to the remaining widows after realising that the sustainability programmes might not fully address their needs due to advanced age. The event was attended by mine workers, Government officials, traditional leaders and other stakeholders.