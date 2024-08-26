Improved waste disposal identified as key to containing baboon menace in Gwanda

Sukulwenkosi Dube-Matutu,[email protected]

IMPROVED waste disposal has been identified as one of the measures to help contain the menace of baboons which is affecting residents in Gwanda.

The town is using an illegal dumpsite which is a major attraction for baboons. The dumpsite is adjacent to Garikai/Hlalani Kuhle in Gwanda and a few metres from the Joshua Mqabuko Polytechnic.

Speaking to Colonel Miniyothabo Baloyi Chiwenga who is the wife of Vice President Dr Constantino Chiwenga during a visit to their stand at the Matabeleland South Agricultural Show Zimbabwe National Parks and Wildlife Management Authority (ZimParks) community liaison and outreach officer, Mr Godfrey Munkuli said the waste is serving as a source of attraction for baboons.

“One strategy that can help to address the problem of baboons is proper disposal and management of waste. The challenge is that waste is being disposed all over and it’s found within homes and even in the town. Baboons get attracted by waste as it’s their source of good and they flock the places where they can get waste,” he said.

Residents in Gwanda Town and surrounding areas have been forced to live with baboons which have become a real menace to them. Of late the situation has escalated as the population of the baboons seems to have increased. These animals have caused severe damage to properties of residents and institutions and have made life difficult for many.

Residents are forced to always be a step ahead of the baboons who are very calculative and constantly display traits of humans such as opening doors and taps leaving water running. They have also failed to run income generating projects such as orchards, poultry and gardens. The baboons are also a menace in institutions such as the Gwanda Provincial Hospital, St Christopher’s Primary School, Mount Cazalet Primary School, Gwanda Government School and Joshua Mqabuko Polytechnic College.

The baboons reportedly started flocking the area around 2007. Residents have continuously called for a lasting solution to the problem.@DubeMatutu

