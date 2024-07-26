In-form Chicken Inn derail log leaders

Innocent Kurira at Luveve Stadium

Chicken Inn 2-0 FC Platinum

CHICKEN Inn coach Joey Antipas lived and breathed every moment on the touchline as his team enjoyed a two-nil advantage.

On the other technical bench, the visitors’ coach Norman Mapeza cut a frustrated figure failing to capture how his side collapsed in the second-half.

It was perhaps the best performance Chicken Inn has produced this season. Going into this game, FC Platinum were the favourites given they were on a 10-game unbeaten run.

Having had a brilliant first-half, FC Platinum failed to build on their start as the hosts used the half-time breather to get their act together and get their deserved two goals and three points.

The Gamecocks got their opener through a Mpumelelo Bhebhe header off a Moses Majika freekick on the right wing after 67 minutes of play.

With FC Platinum reeling from the opener, substitute Genius Mutungamiri sealed the three points with a clean effort 10 minutes before the final whistle.

It was a victory that will have tasted particularly sweet for Antipas whose team appears to have suddenly got back into form.

“The guys put in a splendid performance. Before our last win against Arenel last weekend, we had played six games with four draws and two defeats. So that win against Arenel lifted the spirits and the confidence and we saw the performance today,” said Antipas.

Mapeza admitted his team collapsed in the second-half.

“It was a good game. First-half we did very well and then second half we just collapsed but well done to Chicken Inn. I think it’s my first game to lose against Chicken Inn here in Bulawayo, but there’s always a first time, well done to Chicken Inn, in the second-half they did very well. We will take each game as it comes, the suspensions and injuries we had affected our game plan.

“We have had to shuffle around but I think in the first-half we played very well, we had decent opportunities but that’s what to expect in a game of football, like I said, in the second-half Chicken Inn was better than us,” said Mapeza.

FC Platinum took time to settle but at the end of the first half they had gained control of the game. It took six minutes for the commendable crowd that came for this mid-week encounter to watch the first goal attempt.

Speedy Chicken Inn forward Brian Muza broke through on the left and rifled an effort that crashed against the crossbar. The rebound fell on the path of Michael Charamba on the right, and he took a shot that went across the face of goal.

From that moment, Devine Mhindirira, making his full debut for FC Platinum and Panashe Mutimbanyoka began to dictate terms in the middle of the park and the visitors took charge.

Davison Marowa had a powerful low shot from inside the box which drew a good save from Donovan Bernard in the 19th minute. Moments later, Mutimbanyoka had an effort from outside the box go a few inches over the bar.

Just before the break, Jarrison Selemani had a freekick from the right calmly collected by Bernard.

As in the first-half, Chicken Inn started strongly but this time around they did not let their guard down.

They won a freekick in a promising position outside the box soon after the break. Charamba stood behind the ball, fired past the defensive wall but could not beat an alert David Bizabani in goal for FC Platinum.

A few minutes later, Xolani Ndlovu sent in an inviting cross from the left which was scrambled out of danger by the visitors.

Charamba was let down by poor decision-making after he found himself through on goal but took too long to take a shot which allowed FC Platinum defenders to recover and clear their lines.

Teams

Chicken Inn: D Bernard, M Charamba, M Bhebhe, B Makopa (T Nyamutsaka 90 mins), B Muza, G Majika (G Mutungamiri 79 mins), D Phiri (B Rendo 75 mins) J Thulani, A Chinda, I Mabunu

FC Platinum: D Bizabani, L Mhlanga, M Ndlovu, A Chirinda, D Mhindirira, P Shoko, P Mutimbanyoka, J Selemani (T Bhebhe 72 mins) , T Ngwenya (Muvirimi 72 mins) R Pavari, D Marowa. – @innocentskizoe.