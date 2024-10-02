IN PICS: President Mnangagwa’s State of the Nation Address and official opening of the Second Session of the 10th Parliament
Joseph Madzimure, Harare Bureau PRESIDENT Mnangagwa yesterday read the riot act on senior party members who are abusing social media platforms to create divisions, causing discord and confusion among the membership base. This comes as some senior ruling party members have been communicating opinionated views on social media. Addressing the 380th Session of the Politburo […]
Online Writer TODAY, two corporate giants, TM Pick n Pay and CABS, donated a total of US$150,000 worth of cancer medication to Mpilo Central Hospital. This collaborative effort highlights the collective commitment to fighting cancer in Zimbabwe. TM Pick n Pay contributed US$100 000, while CABS provided an additional US$50 000, working together to make […]
Online Writer Harare – President Emmerson Mnangagwa has called for renewed commitment and unity within ZANU PF as the party prepares for 2025. Speaking at the 380th Ordinary Session of the Politburo in Harare on 19 December, the President highlighted the successes of 2024 while addressing challenges that threatened internal cohesion. Reflecting on the year, […]
