IN Pictures: Bulawayo Arts Festival – President Mnangagwa tours heritage sites

The Chronicle

President Mnangagwa walking from the Inxwala site to the Hanging Tree

 

Bulawayo Mayor CLR Solomon Mguni and town clerk Christopher Dube at the Inxwala site

 

President Mnangagwa at the Joshua Mqabuko Nkomo Statue

 

The Joshua Mqabuko Nkomo museum in Matsheumhlophe. The museum used to the residence of the late former Vice President and was turned into a museum in honour of Father Zimbabwe’s legacy.

 

President Mnangagwa’s arrival at the Joshua Mqabuko Nkomo museum in Matsheumhlophe and is now touring the facility, he is being taken through the museum by the late Father Zimbabwe’s daughter Mrs Thandi Nkomo-Ibrahim

 

The Joshua nkomo Museum in Matsheumhlophe in Bulawayo

 

 

 

 

The late VP Joshua Nkomo’s vehicle

 

