IN PICTURES: Kudakwashe Mahachi appears in court

Stanford Chiwanga

AFTER hiding from the media and the public since his forced return from South Africa, Kudakwashe Mahachi had no choice but to appear at Bulawayo’s Tredgold Magistrates courts for malicious damage to property.

He was in the company of his lawyer, Mr Nkosiyabo Sibanda of Tanaka Law Chambers.

Mahachi was suspended by SuperSport United and returned to Zimbabwe to defend his name and to see his son, his lawyer says. But he has avoided being seen as he fears reprisals.

His morning court appearance was abortive and has been moved to this afternoon.

Mahachi is accused of snatching and damaging his sister’s iPhone XR last week as part of concerted efforts to destroy evidence nailing him for purportedly scalding his four-year-old son with boiling water.

Mahachi’s sister, Meline Mahachi, is a key witness in the ongoing police investigations.

In a twist to the saga, Mahachi is also accusing Meline’s husband, Paul Sixpence of assaulting him on the day he allegedly smashed his sister’s US$400 phone.

More details to follow…