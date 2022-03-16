Major League Djz celebrate signing a deal with Atlantic Records

Banele and Bandile Mbere, the twin Dj duo collectively known as Major League Djz, celebrate a significant career win, signing with Atlantic Records.

The duo has been in the music industry since the early 2010s, and their music catalogue is worth a lot with songs like Slyza Tsotsi and many more. Both stars are now signed to Atlantic Records.

The DJs spent years investing in hip hop but later decided to move to the Amapiano genre.

They came up with the phrase “Piano to the world” after succeeding in the genre.

Making amapiano an international genre has always been a goal for the Mbere twins.

Now that the vision is coming to fruition, the boys are ready to conquer.

Upon the long announcement they made on their Instagram page, they wrote a small piece for the kids.

Major League told kids that anything is possible and that the world is their oyster. What they achieved can be achieved by the next African child elsewhere.

Twins also thanked their team for helping them reach their heights.

Excitement for the journey ahead

According to the twins, their deal with Atlantic Records is only the beginning.

If they work accelerated, they can even win a Grammy Award one day.

Of course, this will be a huge career shift, and from now on, their lives are going to change for the better.

Another critical factor is that children will look up to the DJ duo for inspiration.

Thanks to the late Ricky Rick

Ricky Rick received his flowers from the duo; the twins call him their late brother.

When Ricky was still alive, he was with the two helping them in the negotiations process.

Since Ricky had sound knowledge and more experience in the music industry, he helped guide them.

Major League expressed how they wish he were still alive to see this deal come to life.

Of course, they’ll do their best not to disappoint him.

Celebrities who sent their congratulations

The post of the twins in front of the Atlantic Records logo has reached almost 50 000 likes on Instagram so far, and it’s flooded with congratulatory messages.

Some of the stars who congratulate them are; the rapper Cassper Nyovest, the amapiano DJ DBN Gogo, the reality show star Faith Nketsi, international producer Master KG, radio presenter LootLove and many more.

Another recent big record label signing in Mzansi

It seems like South African stars are aiming higher and aiming global. Andile Mpisane announced he’s now signed to Def Jam Recordings Africa. Congratulations to the boys.

We know they will kill it.

-Savanna News