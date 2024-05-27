In the spotlight: Mzoe7 reflects on emceeing journey

Mzoe 7 and Coach M who were main hosts at the Bulawayo Gospel Festival

Langalakhe Mabena

Local multi-talented musician, choreographer, and master of ceremony (MC) – Mzoe 7, has reflected on his growing profile as an MC.

He was the main host of the Bulawayo Gospel Festival held on Africa Day (25 May) at the Zimbabwe International Exhibition Centre Hall 3. The event featured South African multi-award-winning musician Ayanda Ntanzi as the headlining act.

Mzoe 7 expressed gratitude for his role as the main host alongside Coach M at the gospel show, describing it as a new and enriching experience.

“Hosting a gospel event was a new and different experience. The path of emceeing is new to me, but I realised it’s natural and also requires a certain skill. I met a lot of talented gospel musicians like Mai Mamuka, Pastor Barack, Vocal X, Kira, and many more.

“I gained a deeper appreciation for the gospel fraternity and was exposed to a whole different crowd and setup in my career. What I learnt from the festival is the importance of teamwork. The gospel artistes really put in their time and commitment into their crafts; everything was in sync since they work as a big team on stage.

“Their image also has to be on point, which I appreciate as I am about branding as well. Most importantly, I went there to praise and worship, and it was the best thing to do on Africa Day. It made me draw closer to God,” said Mzoe 7.

Sharing the stage with the Imimoya hitmaker at the gospel festival were local artistes including Mai Mamuka, Pastor Barack, Wenyasha, Vusa Mangena, Vocal X, Kira, iWorship, Siza Mdlongwa, and Lorraine Maplanka-Stot, among others.