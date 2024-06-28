In the spotlight: Praise Nkala’s rise from boarding school storyteller to award-winning filmmaker

Often, those who work behind the scenes go unnoticed. Among them is Praise Nkala, a talented filmmaker from Bulawayo.

The man who manages Zizo Motion Pictures has worked on several productions including A Family Secret and music videos with well-known artistes, Madlela Skhobokhobo on the Kwamu Kwamu song and Skosana Buhlungu on the song Khiwa. Most recently, he worked on “A Trap of Trade”, his first feature film, which premières in the city this weekend.

Nkala, a former Pumula High School theatre arts teacher has trained over 500 young people in digital skills, driven by his desire to see young people empowered to contribute to their communities through creativity. He has been recognised by the Bulawayo Arts Awards for his efforts as he has won multiple awards for best visual director, best short film and best Cinematographer.

DJ Prince Eskhosini and Sipepisiwe Moyo recently had a chat with him to learn more about his creativity and passion. Below is the interview:

Q. How did your interest in film start and where did you get your inspiration from?

A. When I was growing up, I used to be a storyteller in secondary school. Having spent my school years in a boarding school, from Milton Junior to George Silundika, I would gather students and tell them about films that never existed. They would sit and listen attentively, even after the lights were off, thinking it was a real film. This experience made me discover my love for storytelling, which led me to pursue a BA Hons in Film and Theatre Arts Studies at Midlands State University. Also, my childhood significantly contributed to who I am today; I would play alone for hours with stones and other objects, transforming them into people and creating stories.

Q. Other than videography, which other projects do you focus on?

A. I work on documentaries, success stories for organisations, mobile journalism, films, drama series, music videos, adverts and other projects including photo shoots, corporate videos in my line of expertise.

Q. Can you list some of the productions that you have worked on?

A. These include TV drama series Madlela Comes Home (S1 and S2), and films – A Trap of Trade, A Family Secret, The Strength of a Young Heart and Tears of a Daughter

Q. As a producer, what is the push factor behind your themes?

A. My stories are centred on issues affecting the girl child. I have discovered that film is a powerful and innovative tool to change our communities, economic, social and political. It is a great tool for advocacy. I use film to highlight issues faced by young girls like abortion, GBV, teenage pregnancy, exploitation and other issues.

Q. How has it been like working with notable people like Madlela?

A. It has uplifted me, showing me that I can do better and aim higher. It gave me hope to pursue more opportunities. Growing up, I looked up to people like Madlela, even though I used to criticise the poor but humorous quality of their productions. Working with Madlela, I am proud to have changed the narrative and improved the look of his content. I directed one of his music videos, Kwamu Kwamu and looking at his previous videos, there is a noticeable difference. I also shot two seasons (26 episodes) of his sitcom on ZTN and edited some of the episodes. This experience has inspired me greatly, especially when considering the quality of content he used to produce. I am happy to have made this significant change in his career, although due to financial crises, some artists struggle to maintain the same quality.

Q. You train young people in digital skills. How do you manage to balance film and teaching?

A. Teaching sharpens my skills in production. Every time I discover something new through teaching, the information stays in my head, which I then use during productions. Teaching continuously develops my skills in film making.

Q. Take us through your journey teaching school kids. How do you think they benefit from your teachings?

A. The school kids benefit from my perspective as an independent film and theatre practitioner. The challenges we face in the industry are relatable to them, making it easier for them to learn. I believe the best teachers are those who practice what they teach. If you teach students about film or theatre, you should have experience with at least five productions rather than just theoretical knowledge. This ensures that the information shared is practical and closely relates to their experiences.

Q. How do you see the film scene evolving in Zimbabwe and what advice would you give to upcoming filmmakers?

A. The film industry in Zimbabwe continues to limit creatives to reach their full potential due to the lack of trust from promoters, donors and companies to support it. Zimbabwe will continue to make drama films for the coming years and few fiction/commercial films these days because of a lack of resources and support. People are exposed to a lot of content and the industry continues to get more competitive as films are now easily available for people. We have a big role to play in terms of telling our own unique stories. We haven’t had super great films in Zimbabwe. They all look like experiments besides those that involve white people from outside Zimbabwe. My advice to young people is that if you keep doing it, the more you sharpen your skills and get better, which creates value for you. The more you practice, the more you become valuable. So they should keep doing it until they get what they deserve.

Q. Looking at your achievements so far, do you have any regrets with your career choice, if so, what do you think you could have done better?

A. Yes, I have regrets about studying filmmaking for four years. I could have learnt on YouTube easily as we only got Skeletons at Var about the history and other stuff. I wish I spent those years studying VFX, Studio Film Making and CGI. The kind of filmmaking that doesn’t exist in Zimbabwe. Without these skills, we will continue to produce drama in Zimbabwe.

Q. What would you consider as your highs and lows?

A. I would consider my highs to be, Creative Freedom: Having the autonomy to bring your vision to life, making the creative decisions and being able to execute them as you see fit.

Bringing a story to life: Seeing your characters, plot and world come together on screen and knowing that you’ve successfully told a compelling story.

Collaboration: Working with talented cast and crew members who share your passion and dedication to the project and seeing how their contributions enhance the final product.

Audience Connection: Receiving positive feedback from audiences, critics and industry professionals, knowing that your film has resonated with people.

Cinematic magic: Capturing breath-taking shots, using effects and incorporating music to create a visually stunning and emotionally impactful film. Doing 2 Music Videos for a Denmark Artist, Iris Gold. Working with notable artists like Madlela. Creating two feature films within a year. Creating documentaries that helped organisations gather resources to support young girls. Bulawayo Arts Awards nomination and receiving Community Awards.

My lows would be, Budget Constraints: Working with limited resources, tight deadlines and budget constraints that can limit the scope and quality of your project.

Creative Interference: Dealing with external pressures, producers and executives that may compromise your artistic vision or original intent.

Long Hours and Burnout: The physical and mental exhaustion that comes with working long hours on set, meeting tight deadlines and managing a large team.

Negative Feedback: Receiving criticism or negative reviews that can be disheartening and affect your confidence as a filmmaker.

Post-Production Challenges: Overcoming technical issues during editing, sound design and visual effects work, which can be frustrating and time-consuming.